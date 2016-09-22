Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic to host Dog Days event
EAST ALTON - Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic will host “Dog Days” at 33 East Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois on October 1, 2016 from 11-2 p.m. to benefit 5A’s Animal Shelter.
This free event will include pet adoptions, micro-chipping, pet photography, boutique bakeries, pet groomers, handmade pet crafts and clothes, food, basket raffles, and much more.
The gift baskets will take place with all proceeds to benefit 5As Animal Shelter. The Rosewood Heights Fire Department will be cooking hot dogs for purchase.
Leashed and well behaved, vaccinated dogs are invited to join the fun.
Vendors and Sponsors include:
- 5A’S ANIMAL SHELTER
- ARTWORK BY KRISTEN JERNING
- AIRPORT BOWL
- AVON
- BELL’S BATH BOMBS
- CASSENS PHOTO
- CASTELLI’S MOONLIGHT
- DOVE CHOCOLATE DISCOVERIES
- DUKE’S BAKERY
- FIRST STOP BAKE SHOP
- GENT’S PETS AT PEACE
- HEALING TOUCH
- IT WORKS!
- JESSICA’S PET STYLING
- JEWELRY IN CANDLES
- JW DESIGNER PURSES
- KEEP COLLECTIVE JEWELERY
- LUCKY DOG GROOMING
- LULAROE
- MIYO CUSTOMS
- MARY KAY
- NO COOKIE CUTTER HERE
- PAPARAZZI JEWELRY
- ROSEWOOD CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC AND FRIENDS
- ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS BP
- ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS FIRE DEPARTMENT
- ROSEWOOD PET HOSPITAL
- SCENTSY
- SEVERS MEAT MARKET
- SNAPS TO IT JEWELRY
- STAMPIN’ UP
- TUPPERWARE
- YEAR OF THE HIPPIE
- AND MORE!
