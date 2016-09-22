Listen to the story

EAST ALTON - Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic will host “Dog Days” at 33 East Airline Drive, East Alton, Illinois on October 1, 2016 from 11-2 p.m. to benefit 5A’s Animal Shelter.

This free event will include pet adoptions, micro-chipping, pet photography, boutique bakeries, pet groomers, handmade pet crafts and clothes, food, basket raffles, and much more.

Article continues after sponsor message

The gift baskets will take place with all proceeds to benefit 5As Animal Shelter. The Rosewood Heights Fire Department will be cooking hot dogs for purchase.

Leashed and well behaved, vaccinated dogs are invited to join the fun.

Vendors and Sponsors include:

5A’S ANIMAL SHELTER

ARTWORK BY KRISTEN JERNING

AIRPORT BOWL

AVON

BELL’S BATH BOMBS

CASSENS PHOTO

CASTELLI’S MOONLIGHT

DOVE CHOCOLATE DISCOVERIES

DUKE’S BAKERY

FIRST STOP BAKE SHOP

GENT’S PETS AT PEACE

HEALING TOUCH

IT WORKS!

JESSICA’S PET STYLING

JEWELRY IN CANDLES

JW DESIGNER PURSES

KEEP COLLECTIVE JEWELERY

LUCKY DOG GROOMING

LULAROE

MIYO CUSTOMS

MARY KAY

NO COOKIE CUTTER HERE

PAPARAZZI JEWELRY

ROSEWOOD CHIROPRACTIC CLINIC AND FRIENDS

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS BP

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS FIRE DEPARTMENT

ROSEWOOD PET HOSPITAL

SCENTSY

SEVERS MEAT MARKET

SNAPS TO IT JEWELRY

STAMPIN’ UP

TUPPERWARE

YEAR OF THE HIPPIE

AND MORE!

More like this: