ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic, 33 East Airline Drive in East Alton is proudly celebrating 60 years of service to the community.

Designed and built by Dr. L. L. Hertenstein, Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic opened its doors to patients in 1960. Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Samuel G. Brinkley purchased the clinic in 1977. In 2004, Dr. Brinkley retired after providing excellent chiropractic care for over 27 years. After graduating from Logan College of Chiropractic in 2003, Dr. Andy Dykeman acquired the practice from Dr. Brinkley and is currently the sole proprietor.

Dr. Dykeman is only the third doctor who has owned the clinic since 1960. “Dr. Hertenstein wouldn’t be able to recognize the “business” of chiropractic anymore. Although research has proven the efficacy of conservative chiropractic care, the current model of healthcare has made running a clinic quite a challenge, to say the least,” says Dykeman. “But I still love coming into work every day and treating my patients. That makes it all worthwhile.”

Rosewood Chiropractic is located at 33 East Airline Drive in East Alton, Illinois.

For more information, call 618-259-2676.

