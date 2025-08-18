ALTON - Rosetta Brown announced her candidacy for Illinois State Representative in District 111, signaling her intention to represent the district at the state level. The announcement was made recently on her newly created Facebook page, "Rosetta 'Rosie' Brown candidate for Illinois State Representative."

Brown is presently an Alton Alderwoman for Ward 4.

Brown said her mission is to bring a unified approach to the district, which includes cities such as Alton, East Alton, Godfrey, Bethalto, and Wood River, and more.

“My experience that I have gained from being an alderwoman has given me the passion to continue to listen to the people, their needs, and respond to their needs,” Brown said. She emphasized her goal to ensure fairness across the cities in District 111, noting that while some cities are flourishing, others are not.

“I want to make it fair across the board, fighting for all," she said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Her campaign platform will focus on economic revitalization through job growth, sustainability, and creative solutions; safe neighborhoods and public parks; and educational and job opportunities for youth and underserved populations.

Brown also highlighted her commitment to listening to constituents and responding with action, stating, “Let’s lift and thrive together.”

Brown expressed gratitude to those who have supported her recovery, saying, “I just want to thank everyone who has donated to my recovery. I’m at a loss for words for how many people support me and care. I really do appreciate each and every one of you day by day.”

In addition to her general platform, Brown identified herself as an advocate for veterans and seniors. She stated that her role at the state level would allow her to have a closer view to fight for legislation beneficial to her constituents and to block negative measures.

Brown’s campaign is in its early stages, with her new Facebook page serving as a primary platform for communication and outreach to voters in District 111.

More like this: