So after setting a St. Louis Cardinals franchise record with 48 saves last season, how does Trevor Rosenthal top it in 2016? Break it.

“You always want to beat your own record, that would be a cool thing to do,” agreed Rosenthal while speaking at the team’s Winter Warm-Up. “Especially at this point looking ahead, one, I haven’t had a whole lot of time to let it sink in. The magnitude of something like that–to be on a list with a lot of great names is pretty special for me.”

Jason Isringhausen and Lee Smith held the previous record with 47 saves.

Even with Rosenthal closing things out, the Cardinals bullpen will have a different look this season as veterans Randy Choate and Carlos Villanueva are gone.

“It’s going to be a much different look,” said Rosenthal, who turns 26 in May. “Fortunately, yes we do have Broxton back, a guy with a ton of experience. It’s going to be fun to learn from a guy like Oh, the experience that he has and also the different culture. It’s going to be a lot of fun having him out there. The most important thing is we’re going to have to have guys step up. I’m going to have to step up. A lot of guys are going to have to fill those leadership roles.

“That core group that we’ve had–the Siegrist, the Maness, myself, guys that have been there the last few years and been on these runs, we’re going to have to step up and take responsibility for what we want this bullpen to look like. How we want to work throughout the season, and I think that’s going to be a big aim and the conversations we’re probably going to have early in the season just amongst ourselves and realizing we’re going to have to take charge and develop this into what we want it to be.”

Rosenthal points out the bullpen can also take the lead from their manager and coaches.

“They always do a pretty good job of setting the tone of what to focus on and that usually focused on based on the process. That’s going to be the big aim–believing in the process that our coaching staff, our organization is going to put us in a spot and we have to trust in them to fall in line and grow together as a team.”

Armed with a new $5.6 million contract, Rosenthal was pleased to have avoided arbitration and isn’t concerned about a multi-year extension.

“Multi-year type things, I guess we haven’t had any talks,” he said. “I don’t know what they’re thinking, what we’re thinking. I don’t know how any of that looks because I haven’t gone through it. going through the arbitration process was pretty good. smooth. I’m happy with how it ended up.

“I think it’s something that I don’t have any experience with so I’m not sure how it all works. I just haven’t had the conversation so I don’t know if it’s something we would do. Looking at it from the outside in, I’m still under team control, basically going to be here for the next three years unless they decide otherwise. I’m confident in that and very pleased to have that opportunity.”