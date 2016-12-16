http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/16-12-16-Seg-3-Rosenthal.mp3

It wasn’t wrapped or placed under the tree, but Trevor Rosenthal has already received his Christmas present from the St. Louis Cardinals this year. Not a promise, but a chance to be a starter.

“Yeah, obviously coming into this year, it’s going to be a little bit different trying to figure out where I’m best suited,” said Rosenthal. “I think as I’ve found out in the past, there’s a lot of different possibilities. As you go through a season, different needs come up so I think the position I’m now is going to be good.”

Exactly what that need or role is going to be is still undefined, but there remains the chance Rosenthal could finally realize his dream of starting a game in the big leagues.

“They didn’t necessarily tell me I was going to be the fifth man in the rotation coming out of Spring Training, but they did kind of say there would be some opportunity,” explained Rosenthal of how the phone call went down with Mike Matheny.

“I was excited about that and just wanted to make sure I would really appreciate to have that opportunity if the time came up if they just kept my name card at the top of the pile, I would really appreciate it and give it my best.”

Those opportunities could come in the form of picking up an odd start here or there, especially if the Cardinals need to watch the innings for Alex Reyes or Michael Wacha.

“Like I said, I’ve always wanted an opportunity to start a game,” continued Rosenthal. “Not that I think I’m better than any of our guys that are doing it or that I know what I’m doing, it’s just that I would like that opportunity after coming up through the minor leagues and starting–it’s something that I was very passionate about. Just to get back that opportunity would be pretty cool for me. If it happens, I’ll be very thankful but if not I’m still looking forward to filling any role I can. Pitching on a good team is always a lot of fun.”

After saving 93 games combined in 2014-15, Rosenthal was limited to just 45 games last year due to a forearm/shoulder injury which also resulted in Seung Hwan Oh taking over as the Cardinals closer. Now healthy, Trevor also remains open to various roles in the bullpen, even if for multiple innings as was the case when he threw three shutout innings against Pittsburgh in the last game of the season.

“For me, that was a fun position to be in,” said Rosenthal. “Being realistic, over the course of the season to automatically say I’m going to come in and say I’m going to be Andrew Miller, that’s not giving him enough credit for the job that he did last year. He was one of the best relievers in the Major Leagues. I’m not saying I’m going to be the best necessarily, but that’s definitely what I’m striving for. I just want to be sure not take his name and what he’s done too lightly.”

Already having taken notes and learned from watching Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez, the 26-year old Rosenthal has also heard from Cardinals Hall of Famer Chris Carpenter, whom he still keeps in touch with.

“It is going to be different and it’s a little bit difficult, because I don’t know exactly what my role is going to look like,” explained Rosenthal, who is staying with his normal off-season throwing program. “But I am fortunate that I’ve had the experience in the past of getting ready. But Spring Training is ample time to get ready for the season. If you don’t come in ready to go that first day, I feel like there’s plenty of time to get adjusted to whatever role they need me in.”

Besides his excitement about possibly starting, Rosenthal also is looking forward to having Dexter Fowler as a new teammate, who he met while down at Busch Stadium for some weight training assessments.

“It was pretty cool,” began Rosenthal. “He was there with Matheny and John Mabry, doing some introductions and so accidentally kind of slipped in before his press conference and it was a pleasure to meet him…he’s a very personable, out-going guy so I’m sure in the clubhouse he’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The two have faced each other seven times in their careers, with Fowler striking out five of those at-bats.

“That was the thing that he kind of brought up that I didn’t when I met him,” laughed Trevor, who down played the success. “He was just happy that he wasn’t going to have to face me anymore…I don’t know the numbers exactly, but I know I faced him a few times. I don’t recall too many extra base hits–but I have seem him do damage against our team so I know what he’s capable of.”

photo credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports, Bill Greenblatt/UPI, Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports