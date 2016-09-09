(Busch Stadium) Things are continuing to progress in a positive fashion for St. Louis Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal, who is expected to check another box on his recovery list before tomorrow’s game.

“He’ll have more of a live BP,” shared Mike Matheny. “Get loose in the ‘pen and maybe throw to some hitters.”

There had been consideration that Michael Wacha could also participate in the live batting practice session, but that will be a bit further down the road.

“Wacha will be close too,” Matheny said. “He had a ‘pen today, so he’ll need a little time to recover from that. Threw pretty high intensity bullpen and looked really good.”

A day after taking batting practice for the first time since his thumb fracture, Matt Holliday was running and fielding fly balls on the field.

Aledmys Diaz is expected to be in the lineup for Springfield tonight as they continue their playoff series against Northwest Arkansas.

“Kind of waiting to see how things go,” commented Matheny on if Diaz could then be returning to the active roster. “They have to finish up a game from last night and then hopefully get it going in the next one.”

Diaz did not play in that resumed game, which resulted in Springfield scoring five runs in the bottom of the 8th inning and then give three back to hang on for a 12-11 win over NW Arkansas. Jacob Wilson drove in three runs, while Paul DeJong, Alex Mejia, and Allen Staton each had a pair of RBIs for Springfield. The win evens the playoff series 1-1.

