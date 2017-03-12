(Jupiter, FL) Provided there are no setbacks, Trevor Rosenthal is ready to get back to usual business for the St Louis Cardinals.

“Pitch in a game…Thursday,” said Rosenthal, who threw about 40 pitches in a bullpen session this morning.

The right-hander has not appeared in game since March 3rd, after which he experience discomfort in his lower, right lat. An MRI was negative and he has since been working towards a return to game action. But whether or not he will be able to get any of the starts he was previously scheduled for may not be the case.

“Could he get the innings he needs to contribute–whether it’s as a starter or a multiple relief appearance innings, I think that’s still in question,” said Mozeliak. “It’s very important that at some point this week he gets into a game and we can get that pitch count up, so therefore then we can look at three off-days or four 0ff-days before he goes again, how he responds. But imagining him to get the pitch count up to where he needs to be to be a starter, I think would be a challenge.”

If he pitches on Thursday, Rosenthal is not yet sure what kind of pitch count he’ll be working with.

“No idea, just get in a game,” said Rosenthal.

As for there being enough to ensure that Rosenthal is built up as a middle reliever, Mozeliak wasn’t concerned.

“If you’re breaking camp with 12 (pitchers) I don’t think that would be in question,” he said. “Usage and stretching someone out, but then having off-days to give time off I think would be completely manageable.”

In terms of pitchers or position players, the final roster structure has yet to be decided. And with Rosenthal, Matt Bowman, John Gant, Miguel Socolovich, and Sam Tuivailala all mentioned by Mozeliak as capable multi-inning relievers, the answer doesn’t look to be determined soon.

Tyler Lyons is also progressing closer, two more live sessions, to making his in-game return and would be added to the mix. And Jordan Schafer is still looking to be a bullpen option.

