(Jupiter, FL) After being scratched as the starter for today’s game against Minnesota due to soreness in his lower right lat, the St. Louis Cardinals sent Trevor Rosenthal for an MRI.

“They said everything was clear,” explained Rosenthal upon his return to the clubhouse. “Just miss today and then probably be ready to pitch Friday or Saturday…back to business as usual.”

Thus far, Rosenthal has thrown 3.0 innings in two games–last appearing on Friday against Washington.

MORE PITCHING

–Pitcher Alex Reyes returned to camp for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery. He had the cast removed this morning and is now wearing a brace. Reyes will rehab here in Florida until the end of Spring Training and then return with the Cardinals to continue the process in St. Louis.

Marco Gonzales threw an extended bullpen session today which looked to be the equivalent of two innings work. He remains on schedule to be ready for game competition by the end of April.

Luke Weaver, who had to leave last Wednesday’s game due to back spasms, threw a bullpen session this morning without complication.

CARP SWINGING AGAIN

–After taking the last two days off from swinging, Matt Carpenter took batting practice today. He also got in a good amount of field work at first base with Matt Adams and Jose Oquendo.

photo credit: STLBaseballWeekly.com