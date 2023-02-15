HARDIN - Brian P. Rose, 47, of Batchtown, pled guilty on Jan. 17 to two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine and one count of Patronizing a Prostitute, charges which stemmed from multiple incidents from 2022.

On August 21, 2022, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on the Illinois River Road near Franklin Hill Road in Calhoun County. After conducting interviews, the Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for a residence located on Franklin Hill Road, where Rose was discovered and charged.

“Subsequent to the execution of this search warrant, Rose was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Soliciting a Sexual Act, and Patronizing a Prostitute,” the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a press release about the incident.

On September 8, 2022, another traffic stop conducted by deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office resulted in “the arrest of two suspects, a seizure of narcotics, paraphernalia, and some unique items related to other criminal offenses,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Two days later, they executed a search warrant at the same residence on Franklin Hill Road, after which “Rose was arrested and charged with additional counts of Soliciting a Sexual Act (Two Counts), and Patronizing a Prostitute (Two Counts),” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Rose was sentenced to eight years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Judge Charles H.W. Burch following his plea of guilty.

