Rory Marie Kallal
January 23, 2017 8:11 AM
Name: Rory Marie Kallal
Name: Rory Marie Kallal
Parents: Lauren and Luke Kallal of Jerseyville
Birth weight: 7 lbs 2 oz
Time : 7:49 PM
Date: January 4, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: Henry & the Late Marie Kallal, Jerseyville;
David & Tonda Pegue, Fieldon
