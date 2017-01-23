Name:  Rory Marie Kallal

Parents:  Lauren and Luke Kallal of Jerseyville

Birth weight:  7 lbs 2 oz

Time :  7:49 PM

Date:  January 4, 2017

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents:  Henry & the Late Marie Kallal, Jerseyville;

David & Tonda Pegue, Fieldon

