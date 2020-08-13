Roodhouse/Carrollton Police Arrest Man On Pair Of Charges After Sting Operation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Carrollton Police made this statement: "In light of the congratulations for the recent arrest at the Carrollton Park, we would like to give credit where credit is due. The case originated by KTS and the Roodhouse Police Department. Carrollton Police Department and Greene County Sheriff's Office were honored to be a part of the final outcome. We all strive to keep our children and public safe. Thank you Roodhouse Police Department, job well done." Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Police charged Lockman with alleged Grooming and Traveling To Meet A Minor offenses. CARROLLTON - Roodhouse Police, Carrollton Police, KTS Predator Hunter Group, and Greene County Sheriff's Office teamed together recently in an arrest of a Roodhouse man - Mark Lockman - at Carrollton Park. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending