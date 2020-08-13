Roodhouse/Carrollton Police Arrest Man On Pair Of Charges After Sting Operation
CARROLLTON - Roodhouse Police, Carrollton Police, KTS Predator Hunter Group, and Greene County Sheriff's Office teamed together recently in an arrest of a Roodhouse man - Mark Lockman - at Carrollton Park.
Police charged Lockman with alleged Grooming and Traveling To Meet A Minor offenses.
Carrollton Police made this statement: "In light of the congratulations for the recent arrest at the Carrollton Park, we would like to give credit where credit is due. The case originated by KTS and the Roodhouse Police Department. Carrollton Police Department and Greene County Sheriff's Office were honored to be a part of the final outcome. We all strive to keep our children and public safe. Thank you Roodhouse Police Department, job well done."
