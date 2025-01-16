EDWARDSVILLE/TROY - Ronald Simpson will represent District #2 on the Madison County Board.



Simpson succeeds Stacey Pace, the former District #2 representative, who was recently appointed as the Community Development director. He will serve the remainder of her term until 2026, representing Troy.

“We spoke to several individuals,” explained County Board Chairman Chris Slusser during the Board’s regular meeting on Jan. 15, 2025. “Mr. Simpson interviewed very well, came highly recommended, has a great career track, kind of like mine. It’s very winding, a lot of different things.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Prior to serving in the County Board seat, Simpson worked in education and then as a federal law enforcement agent. He was involved in many Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) investigations, and Slusser noted that Simpson has “a lot of interesting stories he could tell.”

Simpson previously served on the Granite City City Council.

“He has lived in Troy, I believe, the last six or seven years,” Slusser added. “He’s just been very active in the community and the Edwardsville School Foundation and also he does some administrative work in the district as well.”

Pace resigned from her County Board seat on Dec. 18, 2024, to take the Community Development role. Simpson will also fill her vacancies on the Government Relations Committee, the Grants Committee and the Public Safety Committee.

The next Madison County Board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at the Madison County Administration Building in Edwardsville.

More like this: