GRANITE CITY – The Edwardsville cross-country boys faced some tough competition on Saturday in the Granite City Invitational. Coach George Patrylak said the meet was “a good learning experience” for the boys.

“This is not where the team will be by the end of the year,” the coach said after the race. “I thought Franky Romano ran a really good race, he was fifth overall. I was disappointed the boys didn’t get out and run as a pack. Roland Prenzler also ran a good race and was 17th overall. Max Hartmann also ran well.”

Jersey’s Ben Flowers was the overall winner of the boys race with a time of 15:00.51 for three miles.

Romano was fifth (15:30.11); Prenzler was 17th (15:52.08); Max Hartmann was 42nd (16:29.59); and Jacob Schoenthal was 46th (16:34.00).

INDIVIDUAL TOP TEN

Ben Flowers, Jersey (15:00.51); Chris Durr, Chatham Glenwood (15:24.30); Zach Young, Marion (15:25.15); Charlie Parrish, Freeburg (15:27.62); Franky Romano, Edwardsville (15:30.11); John Bruce, Marion (15:38.16); Christopher Conrad, O'Fallon (15:40.72); Andrew O'Keefe, Granite City (15:40.97); Austin Knight, Carterville (15:44.77); Kyle Dismukes, O'Fallon (15:45.91)

OTHER AREA FINISHERS

EDWARDSVILLE: Roland Prenzler, 17th (15:52.08); Max Hartmann, 42nd (16:29.59); Jacob Schoenthal, 46th (16:34.00); Jack Pifer, 58th (16:45.57); Sam McCormick, 59th (16:46.08); Zach Walters, 86th (17:19.96)

ALTON: Evan Rathgeb, 24th (15:57.05); Kelvin Cummings, 39th (16:25.52); Arie Macias, 72nd (17:03.82)

GRANITE CITY: Leo Nikonowicz, 67th (17:00.76); Kariem Ali, 105 (17:40.50)

JERSEY: Andrew Bryden, 116th (17:59.43)

CIVIC MEMORIAL: Cohl Callies, 85th (17:19.49); Nick Duley, 179th (19:21.67)

ROXANA: James Henseler, 103rd (17:37.34); Brandon Isom, 106th (17:41.32)

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER: Brandon Springman, 57th (16:42.23); Chase Wallendorf, 165th (19:01.25)

FRESHMAN/SOHPOMORE BOYS

Springfield – 62

O'Fallon – 136

Edwardsville – 138

Triad – 139

Waterloo – 140

St. Louis University High – 183

DeSmet – 186

Chatham Glenwood – 247

Carbondale – 264

Jacksonville – 267

Fort Zumwalt West – 269

Mascoutah – 329

Alton – 357

Mount Vernon – 434

Piasa Southwestern – 445

Collinsville – 462

Freeburg – 484

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin – 503

Columbia – 524

East St. Louis – 532

Civic Memorial – 536

Herculaneum, Mo. - 542

Roxana – 560

Belleville West – 579

Farmington, Mo. - 609

Belleville East – 614

Granite City, Jersey, East Alton-Wood River – No Score

INDIVIDUAL TOP TEN

Will Formea, Springfield (16:28.52); Eli Ward, Waterloo (16:39.98); Ethan Cherry, Carbondale (16:41.93); Issac Becker, Springfield (16:44.39); Dan Powell, Edwardsville (16:45.65); Kyle Boughter, Springfield, 16:47.29); Jackson McAlister, Waterloo (16:56.63); Casmir Cozzi, Mascoutah (16.57.70); Christian Cazier, Jersey (17:05.65); Brendan Fahey, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (17:10.41)

OTHER AREA RUNNERS

EDWARDSVILLE: Todd Baxter, 14th (17:15.38); Jacob Davis, 33rd (17:51.81); Jonah Durbin, 42nd (18:12.91); Joseph Brooks, 53rd (18:27.42); Henry Gruben, 64th (18:41.20); Josh Perry, 76th (19:01.81)

ALTON: Cassius Havis, 30th (17:47.39); Zak Wilson, 68th (18:48.86); Issac Evans, 93rd (19:52.08)

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN: Carden Bohn, 17th (17:22.63); Grant Seniker, 65th (18:42.74)

CIVIC MEMORIAL: Drake Stevenson, 66th (18:42.74); Will Davis, 96th (19:56.53)

ROXANA: Joel Woodruff, 112nd (20:15.94); William Cotter, 114th (20:19.78); Jarrett Warmack, 115th (20:20.35)

GRANITE CITY: Jeremiah Perry, 91st (19:41.97); Jr. Harold, 123rd (20:36.43)

JERSEY: Grant Morgan, 82nd (19:13.56)

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER: Andrew Noack, 84th (19:17.65)

