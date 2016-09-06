Romano, Prenzler pace Edwardsville cross country boys in first big meet at Granite City
GRANITE CITY – The Edwardsville cross-country boys faced some tough competition on Saturday in the Granite City Invitational. Coach George Patrylak said the meet was “a good learning experience” for the boys.
“This is not where the team will be by the end of the year,” the coach said after the race. “I thought Franky Romano ran a really good race, he was fifth overall. I was disappointed the boys didn’t get out and run as a pack. Roland Prenzler also ran a good race and was 17th overall. Max Hartmann also ran well.”
Jersey’s Ben Flowers was the overall winner of the boys race with a time of 15:00.51 for three miles.
Romano was fifth (15:30.11); Prenzler was 17th (15:52.08); Max Hartmann was 42nd (16:29.59); and Jacob Schoenthal was 46th (16:34.00).
INDIVIDUAL TOP TEN
Ben Flowers, Jersey (15:00.51); Chris Durr, Chatham Glenwood (15:24.30); Zach Young, Marion (15:25.15); Charlie Parrish, Freeburg (15:27.62); Franky Romano, Edwardsville (15:30.11); John Bruce, Marion (15:38.16); Christopher Conrad, O'Fallon (15:40.72); Andrew O'Keefe, Granite City (15:40.97); Austin Knight, Carterville (15:44.77); Kyle Dismukes, O'Fallon (15:45.91)
OTHER AREA FINISHERS
EDWARDSVILLE: Roland Prenzler, 17th (15:52.08); Max Hartmann, 42nd (16:29.59); Jacob Schoenthal, 46th (16:34.00); Jack Pifer, 58th (16:45.57); Sam McCormick, 59th (16:46.08); Zach Walters, 86th (17:19.96)
ALTON: Evan Rathgeb, 24th (15:57.05); Kelvin Cummings, 39th (16:25.52); Arie Macias, 72nd (17:03.82)
GRANITE CITY: Leo Nikonowicz, 67th (17:00.76); Kariem Ali, 105 (17:40.50)
JERSEY: Andrew Bryden, 116th (17:59.43)
CIVIC MEMORIAL: Cohl Callies, 85th (17:19.49); Nick Duley, 179th (19:21.67)
ROXANA: James Henseler, 103rd (17:37.34); Brandon Isom, 106th (17:41.32)
EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER: Brandon Springman, 57th (16:42.23); Chase Wallendorf, 165th (19:01.25)
FRESHMAN/SOHPOMORE BOYS
Springfield – 62
O'Fallon – 136
Edwardsville – 138
Triad – 139
Waterloo – 140
St. Louis University High – 183
DeSmet – 186
Chatham Glenwood – 247
Carbondale – 264
Jacksonville – 267
Fort Zumwalt West – 269
Mascoutah – 329
Alton – 357
Mount Vernon – 434
Piasa Southwestern – 445
Collinsville – 462
Freeburg – 484
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin – 503
Columbia – 524
East St. Louis – 532
Civic Memorial – 536
Herculaneum, Mo. - 542
Roxana – 560
Belleville West – 579
Farmington, Mo. - 609
Belleville East – 614
Granite City, Jersey, East Alton-Wood River – No Score
INDIVIDUAL TOP TEN
Will Formea, Springfield (16:28.52); Eli Ward, Waterloo (16:39.98); Ethan Cherry, Carbondale (16:41.93); Issac Becker, Springfield (16:44.39); Dan Powell, Edwardsville (16:45.65); Kyle Boughter, Springfield, 16:47.29); Jackson McAlister, Waterloo (16:56.63); Casmir Cozzi, Mascoutah (16.57.70); Christian Cazier, Jersey (17:05.65); Brendan Fahey, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (17:10.41)
OTHER AREA RUNNERS
EDWARDSVILLE: Todd Baxter, 14th (17:15.38); Jacob Davis, 33rd (17:51.81); Jonah Durbin, 42nd (18:12.91); Joseph Brooks, 53rd (18:27.42); Henry Gruben, 64th (18:41.20); Josh Perry, 76th (19:01.81)
ALTON: Cassius Havis, 30th (17:47.39); Zak Wilson, 68th (18:48.86); Issac Evans, 93rd (19:52.08)
PIASA SOUTHWESTERN: Carden Bohn, 17th (17:22.63); Grant Seniker, 65th (18:42.74)
CIVIC MEMORIAL: Drake Stevenson, 66th (18:42.74); Will Davis, 96th (19:56.53)
ROXANA: Joel Woodruff, 112nd (20:15.94); William Cotter, 114th (20:19.78); Jarrett Warmack, 115th (20:20.35)
GRANITE CITY: Jeremiah Perry, 91st (19:41.97); Jr. Harold, 123rd (20:36.43)
JERSEY: Grant Morgan, 82nd (19:13.56)
EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER: Andrew Noack, 84th (19:17.65)
