Name: Roman Nicholas Suarez

Parents: Amanda Gegg and Michael Suarez of Alton

Birth weight: 7 lbs 1 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 4:33 PM

Date: September 12, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Zaedyn (2); Analyse (1)

Grandparents: Tina & Tom Gegg, Alton; Marie & Juan Collado, Hawkpoint, MO; Michael Suarez, Sr, Glen Carbon; Lisa Suarez, Alton

Great Grandparents: James & Barbara Menzie, Alton; Sammy Russo, Florida

 

 