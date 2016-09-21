Roman Nicholas Suarez
Name: Roman Nicholas Suarez
Parents: Amanda Gegg and Michael Suarez of Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 1 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 4:33 PM
Date: September 12, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Zaedyn (2); Analyse (1)
Grandparents: Tina & Tom Gegg, Alton; Marie & Juan Collado, Hawkpoint, MO; Michael Suarez, Sr, Glen Carbon; Lisa Suarez, Alton
Great Grandparents: James & Barbara Menzie, Alton; Sammy Russo, Florida