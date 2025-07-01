WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins announced American poultry producers will have greater market access to Namibia, which will now accept fresh, frozen, and chilled poultry exports from the United States. The Trump Administration continues to take bold action to break down non-tariff barriers and defend current market access for farmers and ranchers.

"President Trump is renegotiating the status quo of bad trade deals that have left behind American farmers and ranchers for far too long. Our agriculture is the best in the world, and under President Trump’s leadership, we are providing more markets for farmers to share their bountiful harvest. The announcement today is a win for farmers, a win for exporters, and a win for freedom-loving nations who want access to safe, high-quality U.S. food,” said Secretary Rollins.

Effective July 1, U.S. exporters are now eligible to ship fresh, frozen, or chilled poultry and poultry products to Namibia, unlocking a market valued at $15 million. In addition, USDA successfully negotiated the removal of burdensome export and transit permit requirements for processed poultry products—reopening a previously restricted channel.

Namibia’s decision to recognize U.S. food safety standards and the work performed by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, affirms the global reputation of USDA’s inspection system, which ensures that American poultry products are not only competitively priced, but rigorously verified for safety and wholesomeness.

This trade win follows four years of inaction by the Biden Administration, which caused the agricultural trade balance to go from a trade surplus under President Trump to a nearly $50 billion trade deficit under President Biden. Secretary Rollins has traveled to the U.K. and Italy, and will travel to Japan, Vietnam, India, Peru, and Brazil over the next three months to fight for American farmers and ranchers. Other USDA Trade Missions this year include the Dominican Republic, Taiwan, Côte d’Ivoire, and Mexico.

