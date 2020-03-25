GODFREY - Rolling Hills Golf Club at 5801 Pierce Lane, Godfrey, reopened today with some restrictions after a decision made by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

"We will allow playing from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. daily," Rolling Hills said in a news statement. "The Clubhouse will remain locked and closed. We will not be able to provide food and beverage. The Driving Range will remain closed.

"There will be no golf cars available, it will be walking only. We will only be able to accept payment over the phone or online. We have also set up a Venmo account (@RH-Golf).

"It will be $20 for 18 holes, $15 for 9 holes and $10 for the Executive course. To prevent cross-contamination the cups will be flipped upside down so the ball cannot go into the hole. Also, all rakes will be removed from the bunkers."

Please call the Golf Shop to check-in once you arrive on the property at (618) 466-8363.

