EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Conference wrestling coaches selected SIUE 125-pounder Freddie Rodriguez and 149-pounder John Fahy to the 2016-17 Preseason All-Conference Team.

Rodriguez, a senior from Lansing, Michigan, moved into SIUE's lineup in the final weeks of the 2015-16 season and advanced to the NCAA Championships. He finished the last season with a 17-3 record.

Fahy was a perfect 4-0 in SoCon regular season matches and won his weight class at last year's SoCon Tournament. He also advanced to the NCAA Championships and finished with a 19-11 record.

The SoCon coaches also selected SIUE to finish fourth in the eight-team race. Appalachian State and Chattanooga tied for the top spot followed by Gardner-Webb. The rest of the rankings include SIUE, Campbell, Citadel, VMI and Davidson.

SIUE wrestling kicks off its 2016-17 season Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Grand View Open.

The 2017 SoCon Championships is to be held Mar. 4 in Charleston, South Carolina. The NCAA Championships is scheduled for Mar. 16-18 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

2016-17 SoCon Wrestling Preseason Coaches Poll

School (First-place votes) Points

T1. Appalachian State (3) 44

T1. Chattanooga (3) 44

3. Gardner-Webb (2) 40

4. SIUE 29

5. Campbell 24

6. The Citadel 20

7. VMI 16

8. Davidson 7

2016-17 SoCon Wrestling Preseason All-Conference Team

125 Freddie Rodriguez, SIUE^

133 Irvin Enriquez, Appalachian State

141 Mike Pongracz, Chattanooga

149 John Fahy, SIUE^

157 Aaron Walker, The Citadel*+

165 Forrest Przybysz, Appalachian State

174 Nick Kee, Appalachian State^

184 Ville Heino, Campbell^

197 Scottie Boykin, Chattanooga^

HWT Denzel Dejournette, Appalachian State^*



^ - 2016 SoCon champion at that weight class

* - 2015 SoCon champion at that weight class

+ - 2014 SoCon champion at that weight class

