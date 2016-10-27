Rodriguez, Fahy tabbed preseason All-SoCon
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Conference wrestling coaches selected SIUE 125-pounder Freddie Rodriguez and 149-pounder John Fahy to the 2016-17 Preseason All-Conference Team.
Rodriguez, a senior from Lansing, Michigan, moved into SIUE's lineup in the final weeks of the 2015-16 season and advanced to the NCAA Championships. He finished the last season with a 17-3 record.
Fahy was a perfect 4-0 in SoCon regular season matches and won his weight class at last year's SoCon Tournament. He also advanced to the NCAA Championships and finished with a 19-11 record.
The SoCon coaches also selected SIUE to finish fourth in the eight-team race. Appalachian State and Chattanooga tied for the top spot followed by Gardner-Webb. The rest of the rankings include SIUE, Campbell, Citadel, VMI and Davidson.
SIUE wrestling kicks off its 2016-17 season Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Grand View Open.
The 2017 SoCon Championships is to be held Mar. 4 in Charleston, South Carolina. The NCAA Championships is scheduled for Mar. 16-18 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
2016-17 SoCon Wrestling Preseason Coaches Poll
School (First-place votes) Points
T1. Appalachian State (3) 44
T1. Chattanooga (3) 44
3. Gardner-Webb (2) 40
4. SIUE 29
5. Campbell 24
6. The Citadel 20
7. VMI 16
8. Davidson 7
2016-17 SoCon Wrestling Preseason All-Conference Team
125 Freddie Rodriguez, SIUE^
133 Irvin Enriquez, Appalachian State
141 Mike Pongracz, Chattanooga
149 John Fahy, SIUE^
157 Aaron Walker, The Citadel*+
165 Forrest Przybysz, Appalachian State
174 Nick Kee, Appalachian State^
184 Ville Heino, Campbell^
197 Scottie Boykin, Chattanooga^
HWT Denzel Dejournette, Appalachian State^*
^ - 2016 SoCon champion at that weight class
* - 2015 SoCon champion at that weight class
+ - 2014 SoCon champion at that weight class
