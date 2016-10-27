EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Conference wrestling coaches selected SIUE 125-pounder Freddie Rodriguez and 149-pounder John Fahy to the 2016-17 Preseason All-Conference Team.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Rodriguez, a senior from Lansing, Michigan, moved into SIUE's lineup in the final weeks of the 2015-16 season and advanced to the NCAA Championships. He finished the last season with a 17-3 record.

Fahy was a perfect 4-0 in SoCon regular season matches and won his weight class at last year's SoCon Tournament. He also advanced to the NCAA Championships and finished with a 19-11 record.

The SoCon coaches also selected SIUE to finish fourth in the eight-team race. Appalachian State and Chattanooga tied for the top spot followed by Gardner-Webb. The rest of the rankings include SIUE, Campbell, Citadel, VMI and Davidson.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE wrestling kicks off its 2016-17 season Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Grand View Open.

The 2017 SoCon Championships is to be held Mar. 4 in Charleston, South Carolina. The NCAA Championships is scheduled for Mar. 16-18 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

2016-17 SoCon Wrestling Preseason Coaches Poll

School (First-place votes)    Points
T1.    Appalachian State (3)    44
T1.    Chattanooga (3)            44
3.      Gardner-Webb (2)         40
4.      SIUE                            29
5.      Campbell                      24
6.      The Citadel                   20
7.      VMI                              16
8.      Davidson                      7 

2016-17 SoCon Wrestling Preseason All-Conference Team
125    Freddie Rodriguez, SIUE^
133    Irvin Enriquez, Appalachian State
141    Mike Pongracz, Chattanooga
149    John Fahy, SIUE^
157    Aaron Walker, The Citadel*+
165    Forrest Przybysz, Appalachian State
174    Nick Kee, Appalachian State^
184    Ville Heino, Campbell^
197    Scottie Boykin, Chattanooga^
HWT Denzel Dejournette, Appalachian State^*
 
^ - 2016 SoCon champion at that weight class
* - 2015 SoCon champion at that weight class
+ - 2014 SoCon champion at that weight class

More like this:

Aug 8, 2024 - SIUE Women's Soccer Tabbed Second in 2024 OVC Preseason Poll

Feb 25, 2024 - Five Local Wrestlers Win Medals At Girls State Wrestling, Dawson Finishes Second, Hickman, Swaim Place Third

 