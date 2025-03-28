Our Daily Show Interview! Rodney Smith Candidate for 4th Ward Alderman

ALTON - Rodney Smith wants Alton’s 4th Ward to grow.

In a recent conversation on “Our Daily Show!” with CJ Nasello, Smith, a candidate for Alton’s 4th Ward alderman seat, shared his vision for the ward and the City of Alton. He said he is most concerned about safety, the roads and continued growth.

“I think about the kids and my dream for the kids and the City of Alton,” Smith said. “I go to these other communities and I see how they grow, like Edwardsville. I just want that for the City of Alton. That keeps me going. We have to do something for our kids to save our kids and our community as well.”

After graduating from Alton High School in 1999, Smith joined the military and then the Department of Corrections. He was upset with how many children came through the prison system, and this led him to quit his job and take on a new position with Alton’s Catholic Children’s Home.

He currently works as a residential coordinator and serves as a trauma instructor for local schools and organizations. He also co-founded the Southern Illinois Warrior Program to provide mentors to kids who needed support. Smith emphasized the importance of helping kids and providing opportunities for them to succeed.

“It's just my passion, my joy to help the kids and give them the resources that they need,” he explained. “The stories that I see, the kids that struggle, the trauma that they went through — when I see them go on and do positive things, it makes me feel good.”

Smith said safety is his top concern, and he wants to have a bigger police presence in the 4th Ward and the City of Alton. He feels the streets in the 4th Ward are “ignored,” and he has spoken to many constituents who complain about their roads. He also wants to bring more businesses to the 4th Ward.

In an ideal world, Smith said he would build a recreation center in the 4th Ward for local kids. He emphasized that he wants to help the 4th Ward improve, and that’s why he decided to run for office.

“I just feel like the 4th Ward and the city needs to continue to grow, and it needs different people and different voices,” he said. “I’m not saying my voice is better than anyone else’s voice, but I believe everyone has a vision. I’m not knocking anyone else’s vision, their dreams, but I believe that everyone has different dreams and different goals that they want to see accomplished.”



Smith added that the other alderpeople and candidates seem like “good people with great ideas,” and he would love to work with any of them. He said he has a lot to learn, but he believes he’d do a good job as the 4th Ward alderman. As the consolidated election on April 1, 2025, approaches, he encourages people to get out and vote.

“Just please go out and vote. If it’s not for me, just go vote. We need to get those numbers up. We need to see the voters go out and continue to vote,” he said, adding, “I’m just ready to learn. I’m ready to learn what I can and can’t do. I think some people in the community think that aldermen hold this power, and it’s like, you really don’t have the power that the people think you have. So I’m just ready to learn what I can and can’t do and meet the other aldermen and alderwomen and just learn the job.”

