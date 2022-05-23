ALTON - Our police and first responders deserve to have the full force of the law protecting their profession.

I am a proud supporter of H.R. 72, the Thin Blue Line Act. This legislation sends a strong message to criminals out there - if you target, harm, or kill a law enforcement officer or first responder, be prepared to face the federal death penalty, regardless of what your state laws are.

Article continues after sponsor message

As we closed out National Police Week, I joined Republican colleagues in the House in urging Speaker Pelosi to bring legislation to the floor that protects and promotes respect for law enforcement officers and first responders.

H.R. 72, Thin Blue Line Act:

Expands the list of statutory aggravating factors in federal death penalty determinations to also include killing or targeting a law enforcement officer, firefighter, or other first responders.

Ensures that criminals face the strongest possible repercussions in federal cases when they kill or attempt to kill local law enforcement officers.

Many states authorize the death penalty in situations where a state or local law enforcement officer is killed, this bill would bring sentencing parity to the federal level.

Note: Illinois abolished the death penalty in 2011 for state cases, but the federal death penalty could still apply within the state for federal cases

You can read more about my support for law enforcement and advocacy for the police profession in Congress here.

More like this: