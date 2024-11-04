NORMAL - Gavin Rodgers finished in fifth place for Edwardsville, while O’Fallon won a team spot, and Landon Harris of Granite City qualified as an individual in 16th place in the IHSA Class 3A boys Normal Community sectional cross country meet, held Saturday morning at Parkside Junior High School.

Plainfield North won the team championship with 60 points, well ahead of Plainfield South, who was the runner-up with 96 points, the Tigers were third at 99 points, fourth place went to New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central with 140 points, Yorkville came in fifth with 180 points, O’Fallon came in sixth with 190 points, and Quincy took the seventh and final team spot with 214 points. The host Ironmen placed eighth with 234 points, in ninth place was Minooka at 255 points, and rounding out the top ten was Lockport Township with 268 points. Granite City was 17th with 486 points, and Belleville West came in 18th with 523 points.

The individual winner of the race was Dylan Maloney of Plainfield South at 14:36.09, with Thomas Czerwinski of Plainfield North finishing second at 14:32.19, Zach Thoman of O’Fallon was third at 14:53.70, fourth place went to Quinn Davis of Plainfield North at 14:54.27, and Rodgers came in fifth at 15:00.73.

Nick Rossi led the Maroons with a time of 16:39.51, while Anthony Tillman came home at 16:46,10, Jack White’s time was 17:45.17, Travis Muskopf had a time of 17:51.78, Mason Blair came in at 19:05.53, and Jay Naylot was timed in 19:35.25. In addition to Rodgers, Edwardsville had Colin Thomas finishing ninth at 15:13.42, Hugh Davis came in at 15:18.19, Taylor Davis came home at 15:53.94, Cooper Wittek had a time of 16:02.23, Jackson Amick was in at 16:05.45, and Parker Weaver’s time was 16:33.08.

Harris was clocked in at 15:18.80, while the Warriors saw Joel Farone had a time of 17:39.29, Clieson Miranda was home at 17.41.28, Miller Austin had a time of 18:39.90, Kyle Barham had a time of 19:15.31, Issac Beatty was clocked in 21:05.57, and Carter Tindall was right behind at 21:05,65. In addition to Thoman, the Panthers saw Brayden Kloeppel finish at 15:17.59, Miles Cintron had a time of 16:11.43, Cy Hinton was right behind at 16:11.52, Jamison Gherardini had a time of 16:27.39, Benjamin Lown came in at 16:27.69, and Jackson Gherardini had a time of 16:52.94.

Among the individuals who competed, Alton’s Hank McClaine had a time of 15:51.13, and teammate Noah Gallivan came in at 17:27.69. Belleville East had Chase Cooley in at 17:19.52, and Collinsville saw Chase Cummins in at 17:00.83. None of the individuals qualified for state.

The qualifying teams and individuals will all be competing in the IHSA state meet next Saturday, Nov. 9, at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

Kloeppel Wins Race, Harris Second, Edwardsville Sweep Three Through Eight, Wins Quincy Regional Team Championship In Class 3A

QUINCY - O'Fallon's Brayden Kloeppel was the individual winner, with Granite City's Landon Harris second, and Edwardsville swept positions three through eight, and as a result, won the team championship in the IHSA Class 3A boys Quincy cross country regional meet Saturday morning at Bob Mays Park in Quincy.

The Tigers won the title with 25 points, while the Pantthers were a distant second at 70 points, the host Blue Devils were third at 81 points, Springfield came in fourth at 125 points, Belleville West was fifth with 180 points, and the Warriors won the sixth and final team spot with 182 points Belleville East was seventh at 193 points, Pekin came in eighth with 196 points, ninth place went to Alton at 213 points, Collinsville came in 10th with 272, and a combined team from Decatur Eisenhower and MacArthur came in 11th with 290 points.

Kloeppel won the race with a time of 15:25.99, with Harris coming in second at 15:38.14, and a trio of Edwardsville runners sweeping third through fifth placed. Colin Thomas was third at 15:39.38, Hugh Davis was fourth at 15:45.99, and Cooper Wittek rounded out the top five at 16:02.64.

The Redbirds' top two runners all season, Hank McClaine, and Noah Gallivan, qualified for the sectional as individuals, with McClaine finishing ninth at 16:06.93, and Gallivan going through with a time of 16:56.60. Julian Eaken had a time of 18:42.25, with Chase Baxter having a time of 19:06.42, Elias Carter came in at 19:47.06, Devon Yowell was in at 20:32.75, and Austin Jones had a time of 22:08.73. Chase Cooley was the only qualifier for the Lancers, having a time of 16:13.55, while Jayce Peterson was in at 17:25.21, Kyle Cooley's time was 17:34.06. Keenan Miksell had a time of 18:48.85, Kaden Kraemer's time was 18:52.33, Christian Hicks was in at 19:32.13, and Sebastian Powell was home at 20:01.42/

The Maroons were led by Nick Rossi, who was in at 16:53.41, while Anthony Tillman was in at 17:20.00, Easton Blair was clocked in 17:30.21, Jack White was right behind at 17:30.91, Travis Muskopf was in at 17:56.29, Jay Naylor had a time of 18:48.49, and Mason Blair was in at 19:22.39. The Kahoks were led by Chase Cummins at 17:07.52, while Cooper James came in at 18:32.01, Camden Reeves had a time of 18:56.22, Yared Benitez-Salgado was in at 19L51.09, Daniel Gutierrez-Trejo was timed in 20:17.12, Anton Beljanski was in at 20:34.32, and Issac Perez-Lopez came in at 20:53.10. None of he Collinsville runners qualified for the sectional.

To go along with Thomas, Davis, and Wittek, the TIgers saw Colin Luitjohan finish sixth at 16:02.85, just ahead of seventh place Parker Weaver, who had a time of 16:02.88, Taylor Davis was eighth at 16:04.42, and Jackson Elliott was in at 16:43.51. In addition to Harris, the Warriors saw Joel Farone in at 17:40.39, while Cleison Miranda had a time of 17:56.39, Miller Austin was in at 18:24.68, Josh Martin's time was 18:26.99, Kyle Barham was home at 19:05.39, and Issac Beatty was in at 21:24.12.

To go along with Kloeppel's winning time, the Panthers saw Cy Hinton in at 16:13.89, while Jamison Gheradini was clocked in 18:28.39, Miles Cintron had a time of 16:30.60, Jackson Gheradini came home at 16:43.56, and Robert Wocking's time was 17:14.11.

The team and individual qualifiers advance to next week's sectional meet at Normal Community High School next Saturday, Nov. 2, with the state meet set for Nov. 9 at its traditional home of Detweiler Park in Peoria.

