JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Historical Society will host its 2025 annual meeting on Sunday, March 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the museum located behind the Cheney Mansion at 601 N. State St. in Jerseyville. This event is free of charge and open to the public.

The meeting will include a recap of 2024, plans for upcoming year, election of board members, and the announcement of the 2025 Cheney House scholarship winner.

Guest speaker Rod Jackson will give a presentation based on a trip from Alton to Grafton, share the histories of communities that sprung up along the Mighty Mississippi River, and tell about the industries that attracted people to this area.

Guests are invited to stay after the meeting to enjoy refreshments.

