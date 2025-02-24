COLLINSVILLE – a benefit concert featuring some of the area’s top musicians will raise funds and awareness for Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity and its mission to provide decent, affordable housing for families in need.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 20 at the Old Herald Brewery & Distillery’s Soulcial Space at 115 E. Clay St. in Collinsville, and will be hosted by Old Herald. Ironically, the space formerly housed the Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity ReStore, a resale shop that raises funds to help support Habitat’s mission, from July 2008 to February 2020. The ReStore is currently located at 1950 Vandalia Street, in the Orchards Center.

Performing at the benefit will be:

Deez Notes featuring Scott Marlin on guitar and vocals, and Scott’s son Carter on keyboards and vocals.

Jeremy Drake, lead singer and guitarist of the St. Louis-based Shotgun Creek band, which features a unique brand of Midwest country music that’s straight from the heart - and as real as the Missouri roots that influence it.

Sniffy Beagle, a tail-waggin’, beer-lappin’, flea-scratchin’, rockin’ rollin’ power trio that includes three current and former employees of the ReStore.

An all-star jam featuring all three acts, and possibly some other very special guests, will close out the night, which also will include a silent auction and 50/50 drawing. All the musicians are donating their time for the event.

“Given the history of the location as the old ReStore, when we opened the Soulcial Space in July it just seemed like a Habitat for Humanity fund raiser would be a natural,” said Old Herald owner Derik Reiser. “We’re really excited to host this event.”

Tickets for the event are $10 in advance and available at https://lchhr.betterworld.org/events/lewis-clark-habitat-humanity-roc, or $15 at the door. Those buying advance tickets can reserve a table for eight. In addition, a limited number of premium tickets will be available for $30 in advance and will include premium seating near the stage, and two beers or cocktails of the purchaser’s choice. Seating is limited, and it’s suggested to get tickets early.

Doors open at 6 and the show starts at 7. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity, established in 1990, has successfully placed over 80 area families in homes across Madison, Bond and St. Clair counties, and currently has three more homes under construction and two others starting soon. Chapters are located in Alton, Bond County (Greenville), Collinsville, Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, and O’Fallon.

“We’re really excited about this event, and so appreciative of everyone working to pull it together,” said Tanjela Johnson, chairman of the Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors. “We know these bands are going to rock the house – and help us rock some houses for area families!”

More information on Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity is available at https://lchabitat.org.

WHAT: Rockin’ the House: A Benefit for Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity

WHEN: Thursday, March 20. Doors at 6 and show at 7.

WHERE: The Soulcial Space at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery, 115 E. Clay St. in Collinsville. Enter through the SportsPage Lounge or Center Street entrance.

TICKETS: A limited number of tickets are available. Advance tickets are $10 and available at https://lchhr.betterworld.org/events/lewis-clark-habitat-humanity-roc ; tickets are $15 at the door. A limited number of premium tickets including seating near the stage and two drinks, are available for $30.

For more information, please email info@lchabitat.org .

