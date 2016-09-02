Concerts at the Confluence offers free entertainment

HARTFORD – The sounds of classic rock, Americana, country and golden oldies will resonate from the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower outdoor amphitheater this fall during a series of free Sunday afternoon concerts featuring local musicians.

Starting Sunday, Sept. 4 and running for seven consecutive Sundays, visitors to the Tower can enjoy free concerts thanks to a grant from Enbridge Inc., an energy infrastructure company. The concerts will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in the outdoor amphitheater and visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating. Food and drink will be available for sale. Tower tours will be available at regular Tower rates.

Kicking off the concert series will be the band DD Revival, a popular regional group which features sounds from the golden age of rock and roll including the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. On Sunday, Sept. 11, Mars Needs Guitars, a high energy classic rock band will showcase its unique sounds including electric blues, psychedelic rock and original music.

The fun continues on Sunday, Sept. 18 with music from Bob & Me, a duo featuring country, blues, soft rock and jazz tunes. The Tower will welcome the ever popular band, The Owlz, on Sunday, Sept. 25. Matt Taul & Friends bring their unique Americana sound to the Confluence Tower on Sunday, Oct. 2. Typsy Gypsy will rock the crowd on Sunday, Oct. 9 with their folk, rock, country and R & B sounds. The classic country music of Rockabilly Revival will end the series on Sunday, Oct. 16.

“Rockin’ on the River concert series is a great way to showcase our new outdoor amphitheater and let people enjoy the energy at the Confluence Tower,” Deanna Barnes, Project Manager for the Village of



Hartford, said. “We are so fortunate that Enbridge offered a grant which funded the concerts and enabled us to expand our fall programming.”

RJ’s Place in Hartford will sell beer and wine during the concerts. Friendship General Baptist Church will see food and treats.

Please visit ConfluenceTower.com for a complete schedule of concerts.

The Tower will be open five days a week Wednesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. beginning Sept. 7. Guided tours are available. Admission to the tower is $6 for adults, $5 for active military/veterans, $5 for adults 62 and over, $4 for children 12 and under and children 2 and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

