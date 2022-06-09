EDWARDSVILLE - Marvin "Preach" Webb as his niece Shari Webb described "transitioned into the next life" when he died at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at age 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Preach was in essence Mr. Edwardsville, the happy, smiling man, who visited the Downtown Edwardsville businesses and brought a kind word to everyone he came in contact with within the city.

Even a few days ago, she said her uncle Marvin was still smiling and blowing kisses to people when an ambulance brought him home.

“Uncle Marvin was truly somebody special,” Shari said. “He was about the only person I know of in Edwardsville other than Mr. Vadalabene who could go right into buildings without an appointment. When he had birthdays almost everyone had a party for him. Edwardsville always took care of Uncle Marvin.”

One night, Marvin was at Lori’s Place when acclaimed actor Tim Robbins was in the city filming a movie. Tim visited Lori’s Place and got up on stage and performed a few tunes with the band. What made the night was seeing both Tim and Marvin perform “Kansas City" with the house band. Marvin always came in on the “Kansas City” vocal parts whenever he performed the song anywhere with a band. That night, Tim and Marvin received a standing ovation for their version of “Kansas City.” "Kansas City" is a rhythm and blues song written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller in 1952. It was first recorded by Little Willie Littlefield the same year, the song later became a chart-topping hit when it was recorded by Wilbert Harrison in 1959.

Marvin was a sharp dresser and he used to wear fresh carnations on his lapels thanks to florist Judy Knapp. Marvin loved Edwardsville, Elvis, and the stores up and down the downtown area provided him shirts, watches, ties, pants, shoes, and everything imaginable on his birthday and at other times.

Marvin could have been Elvis Presley’s biggest fan. He simply loved the Memphis great and knew nearly every one of the King of Rock and Roll’s songs.

“Uncle Marvin was one of the sweetest people I have ever known,” Shari said. He also was a constant visitor at the Madison County Courthouse, and the Edwardsville Police Station, and was also sort of an unofficial officer for the city with a badge. Marvin wanted people to follow the rules and in a good way would always approach people who weren’t following those rules with his badge and try to set them straight, Shari said.

“Marvin had a loving, caring heart,” Shari said. “He was always happy and positive to everyone he met. I don’t think he will ever be forgotten.”

Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback grew up from in the department to his present role and he recalled always seeing Preach around town.

“I just heard he passed away,” the chief said. “We didn’t see him as much as we used to in recent times, but he was a great community figure. He always had a smile on his face for everyone on Main Street. He was a really nice individual to all of us who worked for the city. We have missed him walking around. He was always a friendly face and gave us a smile and something to think about other than our work. He will be missed.”

On Facebook, Sarah Mateyka said: “Cat (another of Marvin's nicknames) was the most charming, sweet human being on the planet. We should all learn by his example. I am truly sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Webb family and to all of us who knew and loved him. Fly high with the Angels.”

Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy and Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler both said they were sorry to hear about the loss of Marvin and extended their sympathies to the Webb family.

“Marvin brightened everyone’s day with the way he greeted people,” Prenzler said.

Mayor Risavy said: "Marvin will be missed by so many people. He was such a special person and always had a smile on his face and was so positive. He just made everybody feel good. People have such fond memories of him either singing or participating in things around the community, or popping in and out of local businesses. His personality was larger than life."

Patti Pfeiffer may have said it best about Preach on Facebook and anyone who knew him would know what she meant because of his love of that song: “Rock tonight in Kansas City!!”

