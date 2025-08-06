Pictured in photo: Left to right : Lieutenant James Mason, Fairview Heights PD, - Master Sergeant Phil Koch, Belleville PD - Captain CJ Beyersdorfer, Fairview Heights PD - Chief Matt Eiskant, Belleville PD - Amber Hopkins, Exec Asst, Fairview Heights PD - Officer Will Rowland, Fairview Heights PD, FOP Lodge 217 - Conni Tilley, Owner, VENUE ON MAIN - Officer Molly Muennich, Fairview Heights PD - Lieutenant David Kitley, Fairview Heights PD - Renae Eicholtz, Owner, COPPER FIRE - Rachel Speichinger, Owner, Rachel's Side Bar, Chief Steve Johnson, Fairview Heights PD.BELLEVILLE - The 1st Annual ROCK THE BLUE Event, co-hosted by COPPER FIRE, VENUE ON MAIN & RACHEL’S SIDEBAR was a raving success, thanks to the 40+ businesses & organizations and additional volunteers that stepped up to the plate, to make it all happen!

“This entire event was truly a “Labor of Love” for Downtown Belleville Business Owners Renae Eicholtz (Copper Fire), Conni Tilley (Venue on Main) and Rachel Speichinger (Rachel’s Sidebar) who put the entire event together in less than 6 weeks, to benefit the three Fairview Heights Police Officers officers injured in the line of duty in May 2025.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We had talked about doing an event initially to support our Belleville Police Department downtown, but when this tragic event happened, we were all on board with assisting the Fairview Heights police department instead, with Chief Matt Eiskant and Lt. Col. Mark Heffernan from Belleville Police Department agreed that we should support our neighboring community with our efforts this year”, stated Renae Eicholtz, co-founder of this event.

Fellow co-founder Conni Tilley shared, “We also could not have put on such a fantastic fundraiser, raising funds like these without the support of many of our fellow businesses, family, friends, and numerous individual supporters throughout our local communities.”

More like this:

ISP Hosts Women-Led Recruiting Events In Belleville and Chicago
Jul 23, 2025
Local Families Connect with First Responders at Wood River National Night Out
Yesterday
Budzinski BOOTs Act Included in National Defense Legislation
Jul 20, 2025
First Annual Spanky Fest to Be Held in Grafton Honoring Police Chief Eric Spanton
6 days ago
Edwardsville Moose Lodge Donates To Local First Responders
Jul 16, 2025

 