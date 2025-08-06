BELLEVILLE - The 1st Annual ROCK THE BLUE Event, co-hosted by COPPER FIRE, VENUE ON MAIN & RACHEL’S SIDEBAR was a raving success, thanks to the 40+ businesses & organizations and additional volunteers that stepped up to the plate, to make it all happen!

“This entire event was truly a “Labor of Love” for Downtown Belleville Business Owners Renae Eicholtz (Copper Fire), Conni Tilley (Venue on Main) and Rachel Speichinger (Rachel’s Sidebar) who put the entire event together in less than 6 weeks, to benefit the three Fairview Heights Police Officers officers injured in the line of duty in May 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We had talked about doing an event initially to support our Belleville Police Department downtown, but when this tragic event happened, we were all on board with assisting the Fairview Heights police department instead, with Chief Matt Eiskant and Lt. Col. Mark Heffernan from Belleville Police Department agreed that we should support our neighboring community with our efforts this year”, stated Renae Eicholtz, co-founder of this event.

Fellow co-founder Conni Tilley shared, “We also could not have put on such a fantastic fundraiser, raising funds like these without the support of many of our fellow businesses, family, friends, and numerous individual supporters throughout our local communities.”

More like this: