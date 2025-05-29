Discover an exciting array of events across the region, from lively music performances and engaging markets to family-friendly activities and unique community gatherings, offering something for everyone to enjoy. For a complete listing of upcoming events, visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/ and plan your next adventure today!

THE MIDWEST EXPRESS feat. Mattie Schell and Jackson Stokes at Rock the Block is set to roll into Jerseyville on May 30, 2025, at City Center Park. This unforgettable night of music promises undeniable Midwest charm brought to you by two of St. Louis' most exciting artists, Mattie Schell and Jackson Stokes. Both are band leaders and professional singer-songwriters joining forces for a fun-filled evening. Expect heavy grooves, soaring harmonies, and searing guitar solos backed by a super group of musicians with regional guest artists. The show features two sets of original music from each artist, followed by a Super Set of familiar songs with guest sit-ins and collaborations. This concert is free and open to the public. Don't miss your ride on the Midwest Express!

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ 2025 Season! kicks off its 33rd season on May 31, 2025, in Downtown Alton, Illinois, at the parking lot at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street. Running every Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until noon through October 18th, the market welcomes shoppers rain or shine. Visitors can find a wide selection of locally grown seasonal fruit and vegetables, including heirloom and organically grown crops, along with grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm fresh eggs, local honey, fresh bread, and other baked goods. The market also features fresh cut flowers, potted plants, and handcrafted artwork like pottery, stained glass, soap, candles, and woodworking items. Ready-to-eat meals are available from vendors, alongside live entertainment, artist demonstrations, and special activities each week. The event is organized by Alton Main Street as part of revitalizing the historic downtown district. Special events include DIY projects, live music, goat yoga, and more throughout the season.

YOUTH VOLLEYBALL SPORTS CAMP | H2 SPORTS LAUNCHES EXPANISION! will be held on May 31, 2025, at the Wood River Recreation Complex. For nearly two decades, H2 Sports Club has been a cornerstone in junior girls' volleyball, guiding athletes aged 13 through 18 from athletic excellence to invaluable life lessons. With a proud history and proven collegiate placement record, H2 Sports Club is re-energizing its commitment to developing skilled players and strong young women across Missouri and Illinois. Since 2005, over 175 athletes from the club have advanced to collegiate volleyball, many with scholarships. The club had expanded to over 50 teams across several states but strategically scaled back during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, with 19 teams operating robustly, H2 Sports Club focuses on providing high-quality, impactful experiences. Initial clinic dates begin Saturday at 10 a.m. for middle school junior girls and Sunday at 10 a.m. for high school athletes at Wood River Community Center. Join and experience H2's dedication to volleyball excellence.

Pup Crawl (that’s a Pub Crawl + Dogs!) invites you and your furry friends to a unique and exciting event on May 31, 2025, in Downtown Alton. With a $10 ticket, participants receive a bandana and frisbee, enjoy food and beverage specials, participate in pet-friendly activities, and enter to win great prizes. The crawl spans many pet-friendly patios and shops, with a passport guiding the event. Participants get prize entries for every purchase made at listed establishments, including food, drinks, and merchandise. Tickets are available starting May 1st at participating locations or at the dog park on the event day while supplies last. Check-in takes place at the Alton Dog Park from Noon to 5 p.m., located under the Clark Bridge. The dog park is free and open all day, and attendees can learn about annual passes. The crawl extends to many establishments, offering both traditional pub crawl and family-friendly routes, combining fun for humans and their pets alike.

Events on May. 30, 2025

Experience the excitement of the Greene County Fair 2025 from May 27 to 31 at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Carrollton, IL, featuring carnival rides, livestock shows, live music, and grandstand events for a full week of family fun.

Don't miss the Estate Sale! in Wood River, IL, from May 30 to June 1, offering a huge variety of furniture, antiques, household items, kitchenware, clothes, jewelry, books, and much more at great prices.

Seniors aged 55 and older are invited to join the Senior Day at PSOP in Belleville, IL, for a Jimmy Buffett-themed day filled with shopping, dining, giveaways, live ukulele music, and shuttle transportation on May 30.

Enjoy a classic Fish Fry Friday at the Edwardsville American Legion on May 30, featuring a delicious menu of catfish, cod, fish tacos, shrimp, and sides available for dine-in or carry-out at the Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out.

Celebrate outdoor adventure at the Bluff City Outdoors Fest in Godfrey, IL, from May 30 with activities like 3D archery shoots, a memorial catfish tournament, fishing derby for kids, food, festivities, and primitive camping.

Relax on the terrace with live music from Anthony Nanney at the Anthony Nanney Live at Aerie's Resort & Winery in Grafton, IL, enjoying great food, drinks, and stunning views on May 30.

Join the St. Clair County Historical Society for a night of fun and fundraising at Glo Bingo For History in Belleville, IL, on May 30, featuring glowing bingo cards, cash prizes, raffles, silent auction, and a cash bar.

Experience an evening of live music with Yacht Club at the stylish 1818 Chophouse in Edwardsville, IL, on May 30, where great tunes and fine dining come together for a memorable night at Yacht Club Live at 1818 Chophouse.

Enjoy a night filled with bluesy and sultry vibes as Little Known Fact performs live at the Grafton Pub in Grafton, IL, blending blues, classic rock, country, and pop on May 30 during the Little Known Fact Live at Grafton Pub.

Dance the night away with Champagne Fixx at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton, IL, on May 30, delivering non-stop Dance Pop/Rock hits and energetic performances at Champagne Fixx Live at Fast Eddie’s.

Get ready for high-energy fun with The Mexicants performing live for two nights at Danny’s Irish Pub and Banquet Center in Belleville, IL, starting May 30, where vibrant music and a lively atmosphere await at The Mexicants Live at Danny’s Irish Pub.

Rock out with Classic Crush at Silver Creek Sports & Social in Belleville, IL, on May 30 for a night packed with great music and energetic vibes at the Classic Crush at Silver Creek event.

Events on May. 31, 2025

Join the excitement at the Bluff City Outdoors Memorial Tournament held at the Sportsmen's Club in Godfrey on May 31, 2025, where teams fish in memory of Vicky Mathenia and Lillie Mae Hill, supporting the American Cancer Society while competing for prize money.

Embark on a thrilling day of guided hiking and rock climbing at the scenic Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton by attending Rock Climbing at Pere Marquette, complete with a relaxing dinner at the historic lodge, open to all ages with military base access.

Car enthusiasts will love the Refuge Youth Inaugural Car Show at GCFirst in Granite City, where you can showcase your car or enjoy the display while supporting local students’ activities through food sales.

Experience the vibrant country sounds live with rising artist Ethan Carl at the Ethan Carl Live at Time Out Sports Bar & Grill in Troy, enjoying original and classic country hits on May 31, 2025.

Celebrate the start of a new season at The Land of Goshen Community Market in Edwardsville, where the Land of Goshen Community Market – Opening Day of Season 29 offers fresh produce, local art, live music, and free kids' activities in a lively Friday morning atmosphere.

Bring the kids for a fun-filled afternoon at Police and Sky Pups at We Rock the Spectrum in Edwardsville, where children can meet their favorite rescue pups and enjoy Paw Patrol-themed games and dancing.

Start your morning with a calming yet joyful session of Puppy Yoga at Puppy Yoga at Barrel & Brü in Edwardsville, where adoptable pups add playful energy to your yoga practice, benefiting the Metro East Humane Society.

Support local wrestling and savor delicious meals at the CWC BBQ Fundraiser at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville, featuring pork steak and jumbo hotdogs served with classic sides on May 31, 2025.

Combine horsepower and Cajun flavor at the Blessing of the Bikes & Crawfish Boil at Hawg Pit BBQ in Grafton, where motorcycle enthusiasts gather for a blessing and a tasty crawfish feast by the river.

Married couples can strengthen their bond by attending the Marriage Seminar: Love the One You're With at Liberty Christian Church in Alton, featuring an uplifting session and complimentary lunch with limited seating.

Laugh and enjoy country music at Comedy & Country Music at ALTON LITTLE THEATER in Alton, where regional stars Adam Minnick and Bethany Timara bring humor and tribute to women of country music on May 31, 2025.

Unwind on a beautiful terrace with live tunes by Graham Pagano at Live Music with Graham Pagano at Aerie's Resort & Winery in Grafton, enjoying the perfect combination of music, food, and scenic views.

Enjoy the unique sounds of the Fabulous Freebirds and a relaxed vibe at Fabulous Freebirds Live at Foundry Public House in Edwardsville on May 31, 2025, promising a memorable afternoon of music and fun.

Relish the soulful rhythms of Andy Coco’s R&B Revue with live music at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, offering a great atmosphere to enjoy rhythm and blues tunes.

Cheer on the Confluence Crush Roller Derby teams at their season opener against Springfield Roller Derby at Confluence Crush Roller Derby – Season Opener in Collinsville, with doors opening at 5 PM and thrilling bouts starting at 6 PM.

Explore local creativity at The Belleville Indie Market Part One hosted at the TOCO Shop in Belleville, featuring a curated selection of artists, handcrafters, and entrepreneurs for a vibrant market experience.

Enjoy a night of groove and live music with 10-String Dream at 10-String Dream Live at Big Daddy’s in Edwardsville, where great food and drinks complement the lively tunes on May 31, 2025.

Kids in grades 3-8 can join the fun with Nerf battles and a delicious nacho bar at Nerf & Nachos hosted by The Crossings Church Collinsville, ensuring an action-packed and tasty evening.

Rock out with the teen band Merge V at Merge V Live at Old Herald in Collinsville, where hard rock, grunge, punk, and metal come alive starting at 7:30 PM.

Experience live music with Scruffy Looking Nerf Herder at the Collinsville VFW on May 31, 2025, during Scruffy Looking Nerf Herder at Collinsville VFW, a relaxed evening of great tunes and good company.

Catch the heartfelt Americana ballads of JD Graham at JD Graham at VENUE on Main in Belleville, where his powerful storytelling and unique voice promise an unforgettable performance.

Enjoy interactive improv comedy at ComedySportz St. Louis match in Webster Groves, MO, where two teams compete for your laughter in a family-friendly, fast-paced show inspired by "Whose Line Is It Anyway."

Spend a lively Saturday night with Porch Café playing live at Porch Café Live at Roper's Regal Beagle in Godfrey, offering great music, cold drinks, and an energetic crowd.

Experience classic rock and pop hits performed by Decade Apart at Decade Apart Live at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, promising a night filled with top-tier food, drinks, and lively music.

Attend Revival: A Tribute to Zach Bryan at the Historic Miners Theatre in Collinsville, where Rainn Hoelting delivers a heartfelt performance honoring the celebrated artist starting at 6:30 PM.

Jam to 90s and 2000s rock hits by The Rewinds at The Rewinds at Copper Fire in Belleville, enjoying a night of energetic music and fun on May 31, 2025.

Experience a night of blues and southern rock classics with Fry Project at Fry Project Live at American Legion Post 199 in Edwardsville, covering hits from Stevie Ray Vaughan, Led Zeppelin, and ZZ Top.

Events on Jun. 1, 2025

Families are invited to zoom into the Edwardsville Children’s Museum for the Ka-Chow! Cars Event, a free Cars-themed celebration sponsored by the City of Edwardsville, where guests can meet Lightning McQueen, enjoy food trucks, and explore special activities like a kid-sized Piston Cup speedway, story time in the garden, and a hands-on replica repair shop.

The Edwardsville Moose Lodge will host a delightful Chicken Dinner Benefit for the Madison County History Society, offering a menu of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, bread, salad, and beverages, with homemade desserts sold separately; attendees can eat in or take out while supporting a great cause.

Venture out to Godfrey and discover what local vendors have to offer at the Alton-Wood River Sportsmen's Club Vendor Showcase, a community event filled with unique finds and friendly faces.

Kick off Pride Month by joining the community at the Rainbow House for Gays Eating Garlic Bread – Pride Month Kickoff, an afternoon of fun, food, and connection where everyone is encouraged to bring their own garlic bread and a picnic blanket, with drinks provided and allies warmly welcomed.

Experience a Sunday like no other at Aerie’s Resort & Winery in Grafton with Live Music with Bob Gilda at Aerie’s Resort, where sweeping views, great food, and a smooth afternoon soundtrack await you on the terrace.

Enjoy an intimate live music session at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus with Live Music Naked Soul Acoustic, promising a relaxing and soulful experience in a charming setting.

Join The Gravel Bar Band for an unforgettable afternoon of live music, great tunes, and a fun atmosphere at the The Gravel Bar Band at Grafton Pub event, where delicious drinks complement the lively entertainment.

Explore the historic 1800s Colonial Bakery building in Downtown Alton with the Behind the Glass Brewery Tours at Old Bakery Beer Company, where an expert guide leads a 40-minute tour revealing the company’s history and beer brewing process, including a pint and samples; no pre-registration is needed unless your group has eight or more people.

