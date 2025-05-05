DU QUOIN – The Du Quoin State Fair is thrilled to announce that renowned frontman and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer David Lee Roth will take the Grandstand stage on Saturday, August 23.

Rock and roll icon David Lee Roth, the voice of Van Halen, has left an indelible mark on rock music. As the frontman of the legendary band, Roth helped define an era with anthems like “Jump,” “Panama,” “Hot for Teacher,” and “Runnin’ with the Devil.” His high-energy performances and unique vocal style quickly made Van Halen one of the biggest rock bands of the 80s. With over 80 million records sold worldwide, the band’s impact on rock music remains unrivaled. Roth’s contributions were a pivotal part of Van Halen’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Bringing a legend like David Lee Roth to the Du Quoin State Fair is a major win for our fairgoers and for Southern Illinois,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “He’s a rock powerhouse, and his music has spanned generations. This show is going to be something special.”

Beyond Van Halen, Roth’s solo career showcased his unparalleled style and boundless energy, with hits that further solidified his place in rock history. Known for his larger-than-life presence and unforgettable vocals, Roth continues to captivate audiences and prove why he remains a true rock and roll legend.

“David Lee Roth is more than a rock star—he’s a trailblazer in rock music,” said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Luke Davison. “Whether you grew up blasting Van Halen or discovered his music on a classic rock playlist, this is the kind of act that gets everyone excited. We can’t wait to welcome him to Du Quoin.”

Tickets for the David Lee Roth concert will be available Friday, May 9 beginning at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 22 - September 1. To learn more, visit dsf.illinois.gov/.

