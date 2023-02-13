Couples names: Robyn & Jeremy

City: Alton

Date met or started dating: June 29, 2011

Date married: July 25, 2015

What makes your relationship special? We actually dated when we were teenagers and then were reunited 20 years later. Jeremy sent a random text one night to say that he had feelings for me and that was that!

Share a memory you have made together: Jeremy and I have made many wonderful memories together. I think that the one that stands out most, and the moment that I knew I would spend y life with him, was when my oldest daughter hurt her head on the corner of a stone wall at Riverview Park during a Muny Band concert. She was sobbing and bleeding everywhere and he was so calm. He was wearing a long sleeved shirt and actually ripped his sleeve off to stop the bleeding. He joked with her to calm her down. It was one of the many times he has shown absolute kindness.

