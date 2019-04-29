Robinson Signs with L&C Women’s Soccer Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Civic Memorial standout Jenna Robinson, daughter of James and Dawn Robinson of Bethalto, has signed to play defense for the Lewis and Clark Community College Trailblazers women’s soccer team and Head Coach Tim Rooney in Fall 2019. Robinson is pictured with her parents, Rooney and Civic Memorial Assistant Coach Shawn Long, Head Coach Eric Zyung and Assistant Coach Derek Jarman. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending