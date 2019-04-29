Robinson Signs with L&C Women’s Soccer
April 29, 2019 10:35 AM
Civic Memorial standout Jenna Robinson, daughter of James and Dawn Robinson of Bethalto, has signed to play defense for the Lewis and Clark Community College Trailblazers women’s soccer team and Head Coach Tim Rooney in Fall 2019. Robinson is pictured with her parents, Rooney and Civic Memorial Assistant Coach Shawn Long, Head Coach Eric Zyung and Assistant Coach Derek Jarman.
