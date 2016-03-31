JERSEYVILLE – RobertsLaw and Jerseyville Banking are coming together for their second Child Protection Day this Sunday, April 3rd, from 1pm – 3pm.

Jeff Roberts, lawyer and CPA at RobertsLaw, along with Alan Karcher, Commercial Banking Regional President are sponsoring a program, or identification tool, to help keep children safe. It is free to the public.

As Jeff Roberts says, “You will receive assistance from law enforcement volunteers representing the FBI, State Police, Sheriff’s office and local police. Everyone is invited to bring their children, up to age 17, on Sunday, to the Father William Hembrow Center, 306 N. Washington. If you live in Jerseyville, it should only take about 30minutes.”

This is the second time Alan Karcher of Carrollton Bank has jointly sponsored this effort in child safety. He encourages you to take advantage of this opportunity. The FBI kits include a DNA sample, fingerprint card and photo neatly provided on an identity card for families to have in their records.

Brad Ware, a special agent for the FBI, and Kirstan Gray, of DJK Events, have kindly offered their services again for our Jersey community.

For any further details or information visit the RobertsLaw website at www.robertslegalplanning.com.

