ALTON – RobertsLaw has enlisted the help of Route 3 Films to create exciting new video content that will premiere tomorrow, Friday, December 18.

Jeff Roberts, lawyer and CPA at RobertsLaw, hails from Alton. The film, created by Ryan Hanlon and the team at Route 3 Films, will highlight to current and future clients what sorts of work Roberts does at his firm, as well as a bit of who Roberts is in his free time.

As Mr. Larry Trent says in the film, “Jeff Roberts has a work ethic rivaled by few.” The same can be said of Hanlon, whose incredible video work can be seen at www.route3films.com.

“I had a great time making the film with Ryan, and I’m so pleased with the results,” said Roberts. “I’m so excited to share it with the wider community.”

To view the film when it premieres tomorrow, simply visit the RobertsLaw website at www.robertslegalplanning.com. The video will also be linked on the RobertsLaw Facebook page, as well as on Jeff Roberts’ LinkedIn page.

RobertsLaw is here to serve businesses, helping everyone from local farmers to large companies. RobertsLaw specializes in business-related legal issues, ranging from assisting clients with starting businesses, merging companies, adding partners, succession planning, and much more. Roberts Law has two locations, 300 Commerce Blvd. in Jerseyville and 2410 State Street in Alton, and is currently accepting new clients. To learn more about what Roberts Law can do to help your business, visit www.robertslegalplanning.com.

To contact Jeff Roberts, email jeff@robertslegalplanning.com.

