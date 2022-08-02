ALTON - Republic Services announced it has purchased the Robert "Bob" Sanders Waste Systems business. Sanders Waste provided waste collection services to Alton and the surrounding areas since 1936.

In a press statement, Republic Services said: "We’ll continue to provide Sanders customers with the highest level of safety and excellence that you have come to expect. As our newest customers, we want to make this transition as seamless as possible for you. When the time comes, we’ll help you navigate any future changes to your account and any action you may need to take in the coming months."

Republic Services also said that for now, here's what customers can expect:

Your service will continue as scheduled without interruption. Your containers will continue to be serviced on the current schedule and the price for your services will not change. You may see changes to your service day or time in the future, but we will let you know well in advance of any changes.

You’ll be serviced by the same dedicated local team of professionals and your customer service support will remain unchanged at this time.

For commercial and roll-off customers, a Republic Services representative will contact you in the coming weeks to confirm service levels and service days. This is an opportunity for you to talk about service options and to ask any questions you might have.

There are no changes to the way you make payments.

At this time, please continue to make payments in the same manner you currently do. We will let you know in advance of any changes to your account and payment options.

Current Sanders Waste Systems payment options include:

Article continues after sponsor message

Online payment:https://www.sanderswaste.com/page/online-bill-pay/

Walk-in payment: We accept checks or credit or debit card payments only (no cash). The office is located at 2421 State Street, Alton, IL 62002

Mail-in payment: We accept checks by mail. Checks should be made out to Robert Sanders Waste Systems, Inc. and mailed to P.O. Box 870 Alton, IL 62002

*Disclaimer: Service will be discontinued without notice if payment exceeds term. To reinstate service, past due amount plus a late fee must be paid. Redelivery of 95-gallon poly carts on past due accounts will be subject to a fee and will need to be paid prior to cart delivery.

Questions? Please call customer service at 618-465-8461

Republic Services, Inc. is an environmental services industry leader in the U.S., providing residential and commercial services and products to customers nationwide.

Republic Services has a rich history of providing dependable recycling and waste services across the U.S. And today, the business is a leader in the environmental services industry — partnering with customers for a more sustainable world. Businesses and communities around the country are being held to a higher environmental standard than ever before. From mandated sustainable waste disposal to voluntary sustainable goals, we're helping customers get ahead of their commitments and excel at the fundamentals.

More like this: