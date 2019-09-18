ALTON - The Robert Logan Memorial Tennis Invitational will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Lewis and Clark Community College, Alton High School, Gordon Moore Park Simpson Tennis Center, and Rock Springs Park.

The tournament is named for the former boys and girls tennis coach at Alton High School who died at age 30 after a brave battle with cancer in 2016.

Alton High tennis coach Jesse Macias said: “Robert was the heart and soul of Alton tennis and he left a lasting impact on so many people in our community. With his family and friends, we look forward to honoring him on Saturday. Many of the coaches in this tournament competed against Robert and have fond memories of him, so Saturday should be a great day to celebrate his life.”

The ten-team field includes Collinsville, Effingham St. Anthony, Granite City, Jerseyville, Triad, Highland, Civic Memorial, Marquette Catholic, Springfield, and host school Alton.

Coach Macias said that Effingham, St. Anthony, Triad, and Highland were all sectional champions last year and they are probably the three strongest teams.

"We have some experienced players back and there are a lot of other quality teams in the tournament too, so it should be a competitive day of tennis,” Macias said.

