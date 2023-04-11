ALTON - Alton head boys tennis coach Jesse Macias today announced the Alton High School Robert Logan Doubles Invitational will take place on Saturday, April 15, at Lewis and Clark Community College, Alton High School, and Gordon Moore Park’s Simpson Tennis Center. Play begins at 9 a.m. at all sites.

The tournament is named for the former boys and girls tennis coach at Alton High School who passed away after a brave battle with cancer in 2016. He was 30 years old at the time of his death after a battle with cancer.

Alton Coach Macias said: “Robert Logan was a beloved coach and outstanding mentor in the tennis community. With his family and friends, we look forward to honoring him on Saturday.”

The 12-team field includes O’Fallon, Effingham St. Anthony, Teutopolis, Rockton Hononegah, Greenville, Chatham Glenwood, and Waterloo from Illinois. Missouri schools are Fort Zumwalt South, Fort Zumwalt East, Desmet, and Jefferson City Helias.

Coach Macias added: “This is the best field we’ve ever had for this tournament. It is very deep and talented and I think there will be battles on all four flights.

"O’Fallon, Chatham Glenwood, Helias, and Desmet are probably the top four teams, but there is not a lot of separation between them and Teutopolis, St. Anthony, and hopefully us. Rockton is new to the tournament and they are strong too, so we will have to see how everyone competes on Saturday.”

