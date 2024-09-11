MADISON COUNTY – The Madison County Coroner has identified a Granite City man who died Monday evening in a vehicle crash as Robert D. Wallace, 48. Wallace was pronounced dead following the incident that occurred on Monday, September 9, 2024, in Granite City.

The Madison County Coroner's Office said Wallace, the driver and sole occupant of a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse, was traveling southbound on Nameoki Road (State Route 203) when his vehicle left the roadway for reasons yet unknown and struck the West Pontoon Road overpass. The crash occurred at approximately 6:09 p.m. on Monday, prompting the dispatch of Granite City Police and fire units to the scene.

Emergency responders extricated Wallace from the vehicle and initiated life-supportive efforts.

Despite their attempts, Wallace, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m. Monday by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Samuel T. Stone.

Preliminary findings indicate that Wallace died as a result of blunt chest trauma.

Routine toxicological testing will be conducted to determine if intoxicants were present in Wallace's system.

The incident remains under investigation by the Granite City Police Department, the Metro East Crash Assistance Team, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.