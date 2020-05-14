GODFREY - St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey announced Wednesday that a familiar face in the community will be at the helm as St. Ambrose School principal beginning July 1, 2020. Robert (Bob) Baird has accepted the position of principal.

Baird is no stranger to St. Ambrose as he, his wife, Jennifer, and son, Eli, are active members of the parish family.

“It is a blessing and a unique opportunity to become Principal at St. Ambrose Catholic School," Baird said. "I have been a parishioner at St. Ambrose most of my life. As a young Catholic I served Mass for years with former Pastor, Monsignor Virgil Mank, and I grew up in the pews at St. Ambrose. This opportunity allows me to serve the Parish in a new way."

Baird said he brings to this new position energy and zeal for service to the church and the message of Jesus Christ.

Baird holds a bachelor’s degree in History and Education from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in Education Administration from SIUE. He has 17 years of experience as an educator both in elementary and secondary schools. Eleven of those years for Baird were in an administrative role, including three years as the principal of Little Flower Catholic Elementary School. Baird is presently the assistant principal at Marquette Catholic High School.

“Mr. Baird understands and embraces the value of Catholic education and agrees with me that our Catholic identity must be reclaimed. I look forward to working closely with him,” Father Steven Janoski said in announcing his appointment. St. Ambrose had 275 students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade in the 2019-2020 school year.

“It goes without saying that this current academic year presented many challenges. I am most grateful to Mrs. Kim Wackerly and Dr. Dan Clasby for leading our school since the end of December. They have been the blessing we needed,” Father Steven Janoski added. He also appreciates the search committee for their hard work in gathering information and conducting interviews: Chris Bachman, Melany Bechtold, Dan Clasby, Terry Dooling, Margaret Erthal, Patrick King, Julie Osborn, Michelle Pulaski, Deacon Jay Wackerly and Kim Wackerly."

When Baird was asked what he envisions for the school, he responded, “I look forward to a bright future at St. Ambrose Catholic School. That future will rely on collaboration between the administration, faculty, parents, students, and parishioners.”

