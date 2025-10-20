BELLEVILLE - Robbie Schallert does a fantastic job balancing academics and athletics.

For his accomplishments, Robbie Schallert is a Student of the Month for Althoff Catholic High School.

A senior, Schallert has been involved in various sports since his freshman year. He wrestles and plays on the football team. He also serves as a leader with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization.

Schallert was recently inducted into the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service. Volunteerism is important to him, and he regularly helps out others. He also maintains high grades and has held his spot on the high honor roll for three years now.

Article continues after sponsor message

When Schallert isn’t busy with his responsibilities as an athlete and student, he can be found serving Mass or working with his friends to compete in science fairs. He also enjoys spending time with his loved ones and going out to eat.

It takes a lot of hard work and determination to become a successful student athlete, but Schallert manages this with no problem. He is proud of the work he does, as are his loved ones and teachers. They will be rooting for him as he prepares to graduate and take on the next chapter of his life.

“After graduation, I plan to study psychology at a university,” he shared.

Congratulations to Robbie for this recognition from Althoff Catholic High School!

More like this: