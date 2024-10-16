

ALTON - Officers from the Alton Police Department responded to a reported robbery on October 16, 2024, at approximately 1:21 p.m. The incident was located in the 600 block of Spring Street.

According to Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford, “The victim indicated that they are acquainted with the suspect.” Investigators are actively pursuing leads related to the case.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to reach out to the Criminal Investigation Division at 618-463-3505 ext. 634.