EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville P.E. Assistant City Engineer David Sirko announced today beginning Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Keller Construction will begin infrastructure improvements on Chapman Street, from Illinois Route 157 to North Buchanan Street.

"This work consists of water main replacement, storm sewer improvements, sidewalk and ramp improvements, concrete curbing, and asphalt milling and resurfacing," Sirko said. "During construction, portions of the roadway will require closures. These closures will occur through the spring of 2022 until the improvements have been completed.

"Residents along Chapman Street will continue to have access to their driveways; however, through traffic will not be allowed."

During the closure, motorists need to use alternate routes. Sirko said the city appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

