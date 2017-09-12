Before he headed down to Busch Stadium for “Old School” Wrestling Night, Road Warrior Animal–aka Joe Laurinaitis dialed into The Brian Stull Show to talk about several topics including–

–Animal and Hawk battling the Russians and the Four Horseman…

–How “real” were the promos of his time compared to the “real” promos of late in WWE…

–His impressions of Paul Ellering working with the Authors of Pain and if Animal would be willing to get involved in a storyline with the group…

–Plus Animal shares his thoughts on today’s tag teams and much, much more….

