These photos were taken at the corner of Home Ave. and Chapman St. in Edwardsville.

EDWARDSVILLE - Road work has closed the intersection of Home Ave. and Chapman St. in Edwardsville for repairs.

According to workers, the road is being re-done all the way up until N. Buchanan St. and is estimated to take about a month to complete.

The road was officially closed off yesterday morning, August 11, to begin work.

One lane will remain open on Chapman St., but motorists should use alternate routes.

Motorists will be required to utilize State St., Orchard St., and N. Fillmore St. to avoid the closure.

The City appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process. Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

