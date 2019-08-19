SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) announced today he will be joined by community members and local veterans groups Wednesday, Aug. 21 in Bunker Hill for a ceremony to rename a stretch of Illinois Highway 159 for Cpl. Charles Heinemeier, who was killed during his service in the Vietnam War.

Heinmeier served with the 1st Marine Division in Quang Nam, Vietnam and was known by his fellow soldiers for his positive attitude in the midst of difficult circumstances. He was killed in action August 21, 1969 and was posthumously awarded three Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart for his service.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s fitting that we come together 50 years to the day of Cpl. Heinemeier’s passing to honor the sacrifice he made on behalf of this country,” Manar said. “By renaming this part of this highway in his honor, we’re ensuring that his commitment to serving our country will never be forgotten.”

This spring, Manar sponsored Senate Joint Resolution 9, which designates Illinois Route 159 between Detour Road and Illinois Route 16 in Bunker Hill as “Lance Cpl. Charles Heinemeier Memorial Highway.”

More like this: