EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Lebanon Road will be closed between Fon Du Lac Drive and Woodcrest Drive in St. Clair County beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Oct. 13, for road repairs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Access to both Fon Du Lac Drive and Woodcrest Drive will be maintained throughout the duration of the closure, which is expected to remain in place for approximately two weeks.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.