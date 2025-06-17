Road Closed: Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Glen Carbon Accident
GLEN CARBON — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning, June 17, 2025, on North Main Street.
Glen Carbon Police and Fire responded to the crash.
The pedestrian received treatment at the scene before being airlifted to a hospital in the St. Louis area for further care.
Glen Carbon Police have closed North Main Street in both directions from East Ingle to Hickory Hills while accident reconstruction takes place.
Officials said additional information about the incident will be released later Tuesday.
