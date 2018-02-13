BRIGHTON - Riviera Maya has expanded its Alton business to add another location - Riviera Maya 2 in Brighton and management said it is already a hit.

Recently, Riviera Maya 2 hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting at its location at 307 S. Maple in Brighton. Riviera Maya also has a location at 1702 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

Riviera Maya’s Roberto Sanchez said Brighton has welcomed them with open arms and already business is beginning to blossom. Sanchez emphasized that Riviera Maya has “authentic Mexican food.” Sanchez said the business will offer daily specials and have lunch and dinner specials.

“We are known for being a family business that serves quality Mexican food,” Sanchez said. “The first weeks in business have been fantastic and we are looking forward to serving the people of Brighton and the area.”

Riviera Maya features authentic Mexican faijitas, tacos, quesadillas and staple Margarita drinks, from mango, peach, strawberry or banana and much more. The Margaritas are made from 100 percent Jimador Tequila. Name imported Mexican beer from Corona, Dos Equis XX, Negra Modelo, Modelo, Especial, Tecate and Pacifico to traditional Bud Light, Blue Moon.

