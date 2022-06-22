City of Alton - Committee of the Whole Meeting June 21, 2022

ALTON - Aldermen in the Committee of the Whole Meeting on Tuesday agreed on a plan to proceed with the first phase of the Riverview Drive Construction project with a unanimous vote.

GeoStabilization International, of Commerce, Colorado, will handle the retaining wall construction. The cost for Phase 1 of this project is estimated at $3,498,440. A total of 25 percent of the $3-million-plus cost will be paid through Rebuild Illinois funds.

Article continues after sponsor message

The issue will be presented at Wednesday night’s Alton City Council meeting for final approval.

Alton Mayor David Goins said he is excited to see the Riverview Drive project moving through the council for approval. After the retaining wall part of the project is completed, he said the next step will be streets, sidewalks, and sewer work in the second phase.

“This has been a long process and we are finally glad this day has arrived, and hopefully within a month or so we will begin Phase 1 of the Riverview Project,” Mayor Goins said. “It will definitely make residents in the Riverview area feel a whole lot safer and secure. That area of Alton is historic as well as a very scenic part of the city.”

More like this: