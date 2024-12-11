Riverside Natural Foods Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Select MadeGood Granola Bar Products Over Potential Presence of a Piece of Metal
CHICAGO - Riverside Natural Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain batches of MadeGood granola bars due to the potential presence of a piece of metal in the product, which, if consumed, may result in a safety hazard. The health and safety of our consumers is our highest priority. This recall is being initiated as a precautionary measure; no injuries have been reported.
Specific products impacted by this recall include the following MadeGood products: Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, Mixed Berry Granola Bars, Strawberry Granola Bars, Cookies & Crème Granola Bars, Chocolate Banana Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars, and Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars. Recalled products were produced between January and November 2024 and distributed throughout Canada, the United States and other international markets. Product UPCs and best by dates included in the recall can be found on the website madegoodfoods.com.
Riverside has conducted an extensive investigation where the recalled products were manufactured and has identified the source of the issue in the manufacturing process. The company has remediated the issue and tested the new processes to ensure that any future risk is fully mitigated.
The company is conducting the voluntary recall with the knowledge of regulatory authorities and working closely with retailers for the removal of recalled products from store shelves.
Consumers who have purchased these products are asked to check them against the list and return the recalled product to the store where they bought it for a full refund.
The health and safety of our consumers is our highest priority. If you have questions regarding the recall, please contact the MadeGood Consumer Hotline at 855-215-5695 between 8am and 5pm EST. For more information, visit the MadeGood website.
Impacted product list can be found below:
December 9, 2024 – Voluntary Recalled Products:
*Items with a Z after the Best By Date are excluded from this recall [e.g., 10/14/2025 Z].
Product Description
Size
UPC
Best By Date*
Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
34oz (40 bars)
X002FK5HCF
10687456216451
05/03/2025 up to and including
53.55 oz (63 bars)
10687456216055
08/05/2025; 10/25/2025
5.1oz (6 bars)
687456213057
05/03/2025 up to and including
10.2oz (12 bars)
687456214115
05/10/2025; 05/11/2025; 06/13/2025;
20.4oz (24 bars)
687456215587
05/10/2025 up to and including
5.1oz (6 bars)
00687456215792
02/01/2026
Chocolate
5.1oz (6 bars)
687456213088
05/11/2025 up to and including
Mixed Berry
34oz (40 bars)
X002FK87OZ
10/04/2025; 11/23/2025; 11/24/2025
10687456216475
10/04/2025; 11/24/2025
5.1oz (6 bars)
687456213064
05/22/2025 up to and including
5.1oz (6 bars)
00687456215808
07/19/2025; 09/08/2025; 09/16/2025;
Strawberry Granola Bars
30.6oz (36 bars)
X00485O4XN
09/06/2025; 10/03/2025; 11/22/2025
5.1oz (6 bars)
30.6oz (36 bars)
09/06/2025; 10/03/2025; 11/22/2025;
Cookies &
30.6oz (36 bars)
X002H3FXVZ
05/29/2025 up to and including
5.1oz (6 bars)
687456213743
05/29/2025 up to and including
Halloween
12.6oz (30 bars)
687456216508
11/02/2025; 11/03/2025
Chocolate
25.5oz (30 bars)
X002SSIRIF
01/09/2025 up to and including
4.2oz (5 bars)
687456214160
01/09/2025 up to and including
17oz (20 bars)
687456215594
03/05/2025 up to and including
8.5oz (10 bars)
687456215709
01/09/2025 up to and including
4.2oz (5 bars)
00687456215815
04/25/2025; 08/29/2025; 05/17/2025
Chocolate
4.2oz (5 bars)
687456214177
01/04/2025 up to and including
25.5oz (30 bars)
X002SSOR5H
01/05/2025 up to and including
Chocolate
25.5oz (30 bars)
X002SSNEF1
01/05/2025 up to and including
Holiday
10.5oz (25 bars)
687456214696
08/15/2025; 08/22/2025
Chocolate
25.5oz (30 bars)
X002SSLE1R
02/14/2025; 03/08/2025; 05/10/2025;
4.2oz (5 bars)
687456214153
02/14/2025 up to and including
MadeGood
37 count
X0043RL9KR
12/12/2024 up to and including
7 count
B079LY41VY
02/17/2025; 02/22/2025; 03/24/2025;
About Riverside Natural Foods
Riverside Natural Foods is a family-owned business and the parent company of MadeGood, Good To Go, and Cookie Pal brands. Our purpose is to inspire a healthier and more compassionate world, where access to good food becomes a reality for all. We are a certified B Corporation and part of a group of for-profit companies certified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. For more information, visit www.riversidenaturalfoods.com.
About MadeGood
MadeGood® is dedicated to providing healthier snacks that are organic, allergy-friendly, rich in nutrients, and minimally processed. All MadeGood products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced.
Photos represent the traditional package sizes of the recalled varieties. Other package sizes can be found on the recall list.
