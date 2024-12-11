CHICAGO - Riverside Natural Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling certain batches of MadeGood granola bars due to the potential presence of a piece of metal in the product, which, if consumed, may result in a safety hazard. The health and safety of our consumers is our highest priority. This recall is being initiated as a precautionary measure; no injuries have been reported.

Specific products impacted by this recall include the following MadeGood products: Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, Mixed Berry Granola Bars, Strawberry Granola Bars, Cookies & Crème Granola Bars, Chocolate Banana Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars, Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars, and Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars. Recalled products were produced between January and November 2024 and distributed throughout Canada, the United States and other international markets. Product UPCs and best by dates included in the recall can be found on the website madegoodfoods.com.

Riverside has conducted an extensive investigation where the recalled products were manufactured and has identified the source of the issue in the manufacturing process. The company has remediated the issue and tested the new processes to ensure that any future risk is fully mitigated.

The company is conducting the voluntary recall with the knowledge of regulatory authorities and working closely with retailers for the removal of recalled products from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased these products are asked to check them against the list and return the recalled product to the store where they bought it for a full refund.

The health and safety of our consumers is our highest priority. If you have questions regarding the recall, please contact the MadeGood Consumer Hotline at 855-215-5695 between 8am and 5pm EST. For more information, visit the MadeGood website.

Impacted product list can be found below:

December 9, 2024 – Voluntary Recalled Products:

*Items with a Z after the Best By Date are excluded from this recall [e.g., 10/14/2025 Z].

Product Description

Size

UPC

Best By Date*

Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

34oz (40 bars)

X002FK5HCF

10687456216451

05/03/2025 up to and including
12/06/2025


05/03/2025; 10/12/2025

53.55 oz (63 bars)

10687456216055

08/05/2025; 10/25/2025

5.1oz (6 bars)

687456213057

05/03/2025 up to and including
01/16/2026 and 02/01/2026

10.2oz (12 bars)

687456214115

05/10/2025; 05/11/2025; 06/13/2025;
06/28/2025; 06/29/2025; 07/01/2025;
07/05/2025; 07/06/2025; 07/07/2025;
08/04/2025; 08/05/2025; 09/09/2025;
09/10/2025; 09/22/2025; 09/232025;
10/12/2025; 10/13/2025; 12/19/2025;
12/20/2025; 12/21/2025; 12/22/2025;
01/11/2026; 01/12/2026; 01/13/2026;
02/07/2026; 02/08/2026; 02/21/2026

20.4oz (24 bars)

687456215587

05/10/2025 up to and including
02/21/2026 and 02/25/2026;

5.1oz (6 bars)

00687456215792

02/01/2026

Chocolate
Banana Granola
Bars

5.1oz (6 bars)

687456213088

05/11/2025 up to and including
01/17/2026

Mixed Berry
Granola Bars

34oz (40 bars)

X002FK87OZ

10/04/2025; 11/23/2025; 11/24/2025

10687456216475

10/04/2025; 11/24/2025

5.1oz (6 bars)

687456213064

05/22/2025 up to and including
12/30/2025 and 02/11/2026

5.1oz (6 bars)

00687456215808

07/19/2025; 09/08/2025; 09/16/2025;
01/19/2026

Strawberry Granola Bars

30.6oz (36 bars)

X00485O4XN

09/06/2025; 10/03/2025; 11/22/2025

5.1oz (6 bars)

30.6oz (36 bars)

09/06/2025; 10/03/2025; 11/22/2025;
01/18/2026;

Cookies &
Creme Granola
Bars

30.6oz (36 bars)

X002H3FXVZ

05/29/2025 up to and including
10/27/2025

5.1oz (6 bars)

687456213743

05/29/2025 up to and including
12/26/2025 and 02/10/2026

Halloween
Chocolate Chip
Granola Mini
Bars

12.6oz (30 bars)

687456216508

11/02/2025; 11/03/2025

Chocolate
Drizzled
Birthday Cake
Granola Bars

25.5oz (30 bars)

X002SSIRIF

01/09/2025 up to and including
06/16/2025

4.2oz (5 bars)

687456214160

01/09/2025 up to and including
09/21/2025

17oz (20 bars)

687456215594

03/05/2025 up to and including
07/25/2025

8.5oz (10 bars)

687456215709

01/09/2025 up to and including
09/04/2025

4.2oz (5 bars)

00687456215815

04/25/2025; 08/29/2025; 05/17/2025

Chocolate
Drizzled Cookie
Crumble
Granola Bars

4.2oz (5 bars)

687456214177

01/04/2025 up to and including
09/15/2025

25.5oz (30 bars)

X002SSOR5H

01/05/2025 up to and including
06/02/2025

Chocolate
Drizzled
Granola Bars
Variety Pack

25.5oz (30 bars)

X002SSNEF1

01/05/2025 up to and including
07/12/2025

Holiday
Sprinkles
Chocolate
Drizzled
Granola Mini
Bars

10.5oz (25 bars)

687456214696

08/15/2025; 08/22/2025

Chocolate
Drizzled Vanilla
Granola Bars

25.5oz (30 bars)

X002SSLE1R

02/14/2025; 03/08/2025; 05/10/2025;
06/25/2025

4.2oz (5 bars)

687456214153

02/14/2025 up to and including
08/06/2025 and 09/17/2025

MadeGood
Variety Pack

37 count

X0043RL9KR

12/12/2024 up to and including
07/16/2025

7 count

B079LY41VY

02/17/2025; 02/22/2025; 03/24/2025;
03/25/2025

About Riverside Natural Foods

Riverside Natural Foods is a family-owned business and the parent company of MadeGood, Good To Go, and Cookie Pal brands. Our purpose is to inspire a healthier and more compassionate world, where access to good food becomes a reality for all. We are a certified B Corporation and part of a group of for-profit companies certified by the nonprofit B Lab to meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. For more information, visit www.riversidenaturalfoods.com.

About MadeGood

MadeGood® is dedicated to providing healthier snacks that are organic, allergy-friendly, rich in nutrients, and minimally processed. All MadeGood products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced.

Photos represent the traditional package sizes of the recalled varieties. Other package sizes can be found on the recall list.

