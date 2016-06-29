Listen to the story

West Alton, MO – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office will be closing the following access areas in West Alton, Missouri beginning Friday, July 1, 2016.

All areas will return to normal hours on Tuesday, July 5, 2016 at 6 a.m.

Times and dates for the closures are listed below:

Riverlands Way: July 1 closed at 7 p.m.; July 2 closed at 10 p.m.; July 3 closed at 10 p.m.; July 4 closed at 7 p.m.

Lincoln Shields Recreation Area: July 1 closed at 7 p.m.; July 2 closed at 7 p.m.; July 3 closed at 2 p.m.; July 4 closed at 7 p.m.

Lincoln Shields South: July 1 closed at 7 p.m.; July 2 closed at 7 p.m.; July 3 closed at 10 p.m.; July 4 closed at 7 p.m.

For information on the access area closures contact the Rivers Project Office, (636) 899-2600.

