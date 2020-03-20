ALTON, IL - The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close the Maple Island Boat Ramp in West Alton, MO and the Low Water Access Area in Granite City, IL to all pedestrians, fishermen and vehicle traffic on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 8 a.m. due to rising water levels.

The areas that are closed at the Rivers Project will reopen once the water level goes down; the exact date is dependent on the river conditions.

For more information please contact Christopher Garcia at 618.462.6979.

