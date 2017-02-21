WEST ALTON, MO. – Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District Chief Richard Pender was one of the first on the scene of a crash a few miles away from the Clark Bridge in West Alton on Tuesday morning and he described the injuries to the three involved as “Priority 1.”

“Priority 1 means the injuries are severe and life-threatening,” he said. “There was a man, woman and child involved. All three were taken to the hospital.”

Christian Hospital transported those injured in the crash.

Pender said it appeared the vehicle rolled sideways four or five times end over end until it came to a rest.

“The man and woman were ejected from the vehicle and the child remained in its car seat,” Pender added. “We called for further assistance to helicopter the patients but because of the weather and visibility they had to decline. The patients were then transported by ambulance.”

The female was thrown about 15 feet from the car, Pender said, while he was uncertain about the male.

“The car was almost flattened,” he said. “There wasn’t any extrication needed,” Pender said. “The damage to the vehicle exposed the area where the child was so emergency workers could reach in and get the child out of the vehicle without having to force their way into the vehicle.”

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report released Tuesday afternoon said the victims in the crash were Davonte R. Brewer, 22, Veronica I. Vest, 21, and Decon K. Dixon, 2, all of St. Louis. Brewer and Vest were transported to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Dixon was taken to Children's Hospital in St. Louis. The report said the vehicle - a 1998 Ford Mustang - was traveling southbound on U.S. 67 and the driver lost control and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck multiple trees and overturned. The driver and front seat passenger were not wearing seat belts, according to the report, and were ejected.

Pender said fortunately there were people at the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District Firehouse, who were able to respond, along with a few other firemen who reside in West Alton.

“We called Spanish Lake Fire Protection District and Christian Northeast Ambulance and also called Alton to assist, but when they arrived, we had enough there, so we didn’t need Alton. We have gotten along well with Alton and the others in the area for a lot of years. We have also had partners in St. Louis County for years who come over when we call.”

Pender said accidents involving young children and families “always takes a toll on first responders.”

